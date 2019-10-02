Caribbean Airlines Launches Cargo Operations in Curacao

Piarco, Trinidad and Tobago – Caribbean Airlines has expanded its Cargo network with the start of Cargo operations to/from Curacao effective October 04, 2019.

Through a partnership with General Sales and Supervision agent (GSSA), Maduro Air Freight Services, the airline will offer air cargo services in and out of Curacao to the wider Caribbean and international ports worldwide.

Commenting on the launch, CEO Garvin Medera states: “This new service will improve connectivity and increase opportunities for trade and the movement of cargo between Curacao, the wider Caribbean and the world. Caribbean Airlines is experienced in shipping a range of commodities including general cargo, perishable goods and live animals. Additionally, the interline agreements we have, enable us to offer our customers a wide range of options to meet their global shipping needs.”

For cargo shipments through Curacao, the airline will utilize its twice weekly scheduled services between Curacao and Trinidad each Monday and Friday.

For shipments beyond Trinidad, the airline will use the scheduled flights throughout its network as well as its dedicated all-cargo freighter which operates five times weekly via Miami.

Caribbean Airlines Cargo also has many interline partnerships which allow for the shipment of cargo to far reaching destinations in the United States, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Australia and South America Customers can connect with Caribbean Airlines Cargo through the airline’s cargo sales support agents, as well as track their shipments in real time via cargo.caribbean-airlines.com