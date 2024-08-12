Caribbean Airlines Adds New Route to Tortola, British Virgin Islands

Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago – Caribbean Airlines announces the launch of its new route to Tortola, British Virgin Islands, commencing on October 14, 2024.

This expansion is part of the airline’s strategic plan to better connect the Caribbean region, enhancing its robust network. Flights will operate four (4) times per week out of the airline’s base in Trinidad, offering convenient connections to other destinations including but not limited to Antigua, Barbados and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Caribbean Airlines Schedule Of Flights To Tortola, British Virgin Islands

DAY STARTING OCT 14 FLIGHT NUMBER ROUTING DEP TIME ARR TIME MONDAY & WEDNESDAY BW 294 TRINIDAD – ANTIGUA 7:40 AM 9:50 AM ANTIGUA – TORTOLA 10:35 AM 11:40 AM TORTOLA – SAN JUAN 12:50 PM 1:45 PM BW 295 SAN JUAN – TORTOLA 3:15 PM 4:05 PM TORTOLA – ANTIGUA 4:50 PM 5:55 PM ANTIGUA – TRINIDAD 6:40 PM 8:50 PM THURSDAY & SATURDAY BW 292 TRINIDAD – BARBADOS 7:40 AM 8:40 AM BARBADOS – TORTOLA 9:25 AM 11:40 AM TORTOLA – SAN JUAN 12:50 PM 1:45 PM BW 293 SAN JUAN – TORTOLA 3:15 PM 4:05 PM TORTOLA – BARBADOS 4:50 PM 7:05 PM BARBADOS – TRINIDAD 7:50 PM 8:50 PM

Regional Connectivity

Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, “Regional connectivity is at the heart of Caribbean Airlines’ mission. Our new service to Tortola is a significant step in our growth strategy, and we are committed to providing seamless travel experiences for our passengers. By the end of this year, Caribbean Airlines will link the Spanish, French, Dutch and English-speaking Caribbean with each other, as well as the North American Diaspora, and business and leisure travelers who wish to explore our vibrant region.”

Clive McCoy, Director of Tourism, The British Virgin Islands Tourist Board & Film Commission commented: “We couldn’t be more thrilled with Caribbean Airlines’ decision to service our islands. Granting more persons the opportunity to visit the BVI is a win for tourism. We look forward to welcoming the guests with BVI Love.”

This network expansion underscores Caribbean Airlines’ commitment to fostering regional integration and facilitating easier access to the Caribbean’s diverse destinations. The new route to Tortola not only strengthens the airline’s position as a key player in Caribbean aviation but also supports the region’s economic development by promoting tourism and business travel.

Caribbean Airlines invites passengers to experience the warmth of the Caribbean through its extensive route network and exceptional service.

Tickets for the new route to Tortola will be available for purchase from August 12, 2024.