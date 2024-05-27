Entertainment

Gramps Morgan to Headline Shows in Tortola and Brooklyn This Summer

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Gramps Morgan to Headline Shows in Tortola and Brooklyn This Summer
Gramps Morgan

SOUTH FLORIDA – Gramps Morgan is honored to be headlining in Tortola during Memorial Day Weekend. At the concert, legendary R&B singer Freddie Jackson will be opening for Gramps Morgan.

Gramps Morgan to Headline Shows in Tortola and Brooklyn This Summer
Gramps Morgan

Via his publicist, Sean “Contractor” Edwards, Gramps said, “I am extremely honored to be performing in Tortola this weekend. The music is really helping to be apart of the healing. I look forward to playing the songs from my solo catalog. It’s been a very long time it all just seems so unreal at times just to imagine Freddie Jackson opening up before me. This was a man I grew up listening to as a child and studied his vocal styling, also especially by my brother Peetah. So to be on the same stage as him as our dream come true and I’m looking forward to continue playing my music and healing with my musical family and fans across the world.”

Solo Performance in Brooklyn

Gramps Morgan to Headline Shows in Tortola and Brooklyn This Summer
Gramps Morgan

Gramps Morgan is also thrilled to be doing his 1st solo performance in Brooklyn, New York, the place of his birth. Gramps added, “This Show in Brooklyn really means a lot tome. It’s the city of my birth and where the Morgan Heritage family spent a lot of time working in our recording studio in Bushwick. I was contacted by my friend from the radio station and we met up while I was in town and he came up with the idea. I’ve never performed a solo act in Brooklyn before so I saw it as a great event to help to get back. Some sort of normalcy music is a healer and I have to surround myself with that as well as reach out to our family that has always been there for us over the past 30 years, soit’s gonna be a night of celebrating with family and friends.”

Gramps Morgan will be performing in Brooklyn, New York on June 29th, 2024.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Book of Sins by Palestinian/Israeli poet Nidaa Khoury published in the Caribbean

November 6, 2011

Cedric The Entertainer to Co-Host 2007 Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

January 22, 2007
City of Miami Commissioner Jeffrey Watson

Chefs of the Caribbean Produces Caribbean American Heritage Month Celebration

June 30, 2021

Reggae’s Strictly The Best Vol 50 & 51 Celebrates VP Records Legacy – Out Nov. 25th

November 10, 2014
Back to top button