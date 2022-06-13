Captains of Industry Awards & Gala Celebrate Caribbean American Excellence

[ATLANTA] – The Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation, (CACAF) is excited to celebrate the return of the annual Captains of Industry Awards & Gala. The signature fundraising event which celebrates Caribbean American excellence and culture returns following a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The long-awaited event will take place on Sunday, June 26th, 2022, 5p.m. at the prestigious Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, 75 14th Street, NE.

This year’s theme, Reimagined Through Adversity, references the world’s collective ability to recover and flourish despite a global health crisis. The theme also reflects CACAF’s ability to successfully pivot during the pandemic to meet programmatic needs in education, disaster relief and preparedness, mental health, community engagement and health initiatives toward senior citizens.

The event which is one of the biggest nights in Caribbean American culture will celebrate the contributions and achievements of some of the best and brightest in the Caribbean American community.

2022 honorees:

Ann-Marie Campbell , EVP, The Home Depot

, EVP, The Home Depot Pinky Cole , Founder & CEO, Slutty Vegan

, Founder & CEO, Slutty Vegan Astra Armbrister-Rolle , Former Bahamas Consulate General Atlanta

, Former Bahamas Consulate General Atlanta Balram Bheodari , General Manager, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

, General Manager, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Rep. Pedro Marin , Member of the Georgia House of Representatives

, Member of the Georgia House of Representatives David Panton , Chairman, Panton Equity Partners & Co-Founder of Navigation Capital Partners, Inc.

, Chairman, Panton Equity Partners & Co-Founder of Navigation Capital Partners, Inc. Darwin Newton , Head of Operations, Siemens Corporation

, Head of Operations, Siemens Corporation Saurel Quettan , Former President, Haitian American Chamber of Commerce

, Former President, Haitian American Chamber of Commerce Jamil Jude, Artistic Director, Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre

In addition to the 2022 class of honorees, CACAF will celebrate the tireless work, sacrifice, and contributions of frontline workers who helped support the needs of the community during the pandemic. This year CACAF will award community change agents:

Dr. Tameka Walker-Blake , MD, Medical Director of Emergency Medicine, Piedmont Newton Hospital

, MD, Medical Director of Emergency Medicine, Piedmont Newton Hospital Ezron “Ezzy B” Benjamin , Founder & CEO, The Spotlight with Ezzy B

, Founder & CEO, The Spotlight with Ezzy B Naeemah Charles, Family Planning, Grady Hospital

This year’s celebration will include decadent Caribbean fare. This includes a variety of Caribbean inspired drinks and hors d’oeuvres. Caribbean cultural dancers will greet guests while dancing to the melodic sounds of live steel drums.

The gala will be hosted by former Captains of Industry Recipient and President & General Manager of Univision Atlanta and Raleigh, Ivan Shammas. Shammas will be joined by Guyanese American and Contributing News and Politics Editor at Essence.com, Melissa Noel.

Guests will enjoy a silent auction complete with custom Caribbean art, and a getaway to a tropical island paradise. Plus, a stay at the lavish Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.culturaltickets.com.