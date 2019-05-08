Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation Announces an Impressive List of Honorees

ATLANTA – The Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation Inc., (CACAF) presents the 2nd Annual Captains of Industry Awards & Gala on Saturday, June 29th at the magnificent Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, 75 14th Street, NE at 6pm.

This year’s theme, Immerse Yourself! invites guests to experience an evening of cultural expression, Caribbean elegance and culinary delight.

The event which showcases some of the world’s most influential Caribbean-American leaders, will also benefit ongoing programs and educational mentorship projects of the Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation.

The event will also help to close out Caribbean American-Heritage Month.

The Captains of Industry Awards and Gala has become synonymous with celebrating Caribbean excellence and this year is no different.

The 2019 class of honorees include men and women who have made an indelible mark in their respective industries and have worked to improve the lives of people in their community.

Captains of Industry Awards Honorees

Ivan Shammas , General Manager & General Sales Manager, Telemundo Atlanta

, General Manager & General Sales Manager, Telemundo Atlanta Melissa Proctor , Chief Marketing Officer, Atlanta Hawks

, Chief Marketing Officer, Atlanta Hawks Rep. Donna McLeod , Georgia House of Representatives, Dist. 105

, Georgia House of Representatives, Dist. 105 Jackie Hawthorne , Co-Founder, Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill

, Co-Founder, Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill Nicole Roebuck-Warner , Executive Director, AID Atlanta

, Executive Director, AID Atlanta Lars Minns , Head of Human Resources, NAFTA Region, Mercedes-Benz USA

, Head of Human Resources, NAFTA Region, Mercedes-Benz USA Rony Delgarde, Founder & CEO, Global Paint for Charity, Inc.

The Captains of Industry Awards & Gala will also celebrate grassroots organizations doing transformative work within the community to help Caribbean-Americans.

“Their work is impressive, and their commitment is extraordinary. They are the guardians of our community and we want to make sure that they are honored for their efforts,” said CACAF Chairman, Michael Thomas.

Last year, the organization presented awards to groups that provided hurricane relief following the disastrous 2017 hurricane season.

This year, organizers are focused on honoring grassroots work and celebrating the undeniable impact.

The evening will include a sumptuous VIP reception hosted by event Chairwoman, The Honorable Marva Jacobs, Consul of Guyana to the State of Georgia and the 2019 Master of Ceremonies Jamaican-born Radio Personality & Hip-Hop Star, Chubb Rock.

Guests will enjoy a silent auction complete with custom Caribbean artwork, a getaway to an exotic island destination and a stay at the lavish Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta.

Caribbean cultural dancers will greet guests while dancing to the melodic sounds of the calypso steel drum as island inspired hors d oeuvres and drinks flow throughout the evening.

“We are planning an evening that celebrates the nation through the lens of the Caribbean experience,” said Thomas.

Sponsors include Infinity Global Media, Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill, Grace Foods, JetBlue, and Bahamas Tourism.

Click here to purchase tickets online.