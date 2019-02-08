Four local leaders to be honored at April 24 ceremony in Fort Lauderdale

Deerfield Beach – In anticipation of the 27th annual African-American Achievers awards ceremony, JM Family Enterprises, Southeast Toyota Distributors and JM Lexus recently held a private reception to announce the 2019 African-American Achievers:

Arts & Culture

Addonis Parker – Miami-Dade County – Accomplished painter and muralist. Parker brightens and inspires the Miami-Dade community through the arts.

Business & Entrepreneurism

James Thomas – Palm Beach County – Entrepreneur, award-winning radio personality and program director for 99 JAMZ. Thomas uses his business success to help develop the professional talents of others.

Community Service

Jasmin D. Shirley – Broward County – Senior Vice President of Community Health Services at Broward Health. Shirley has revolutionized the way South Florida cares for people with HIV/AIDS.

Education

Webber J. Charles – Miami-Dade County – Director of Student Achievement at Breakthrough Miami. Charles helps kids achieve their goals through coaching, mentoring and tutoring.

“Our communities are filled with leaders doing incredible things,” said Colin Brown, chairman of JM Family. “As we enter the 27th year of our African-American Achiever Awards, this year’s honorees have proven their dedication to improving our schools, leading our youth by example, and inspiring South Florida to be the best it can be. We are honored to recognize them for all they have done and continue to do.”

Each year, in recognition of the Achievers and their efforts to improve the quality of life in our community, JM Family and its subsidiaries Southeast Toyota Distributors and JM Lexus make a contribution of $10,000 in each Achiever’s name to the South Florida charity(ies) of his or her choice.

This year’s contributions will bring the total donation made by JM Family to more than $600,000 on behalf of 160 individual African-American Achievers.

The 2019 honorees were selected by an independent panel of community leaders, including former Achievers from Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The selection committee reviewed nominations received from throughout South Florida after an extensive public outreach campaign.

Look for the 2019 Achievers and their stories in public service announcements by media partners WPLG Local 10, WPTV Channel 5, WEDR-FM 99 JAMZ, WHQT-FM HOT 105, WMBX-HD2 BEATZ 96.3 and WMBX-FM X102.3, and in print advertisements throughout South Florida.

The 27th annual African-American Achievers ceremony will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Broward County Convention Center.

This event is open to the public and will feature live musical entertainment, catered refreshments and a moving awards presentation. Click here to RSVP