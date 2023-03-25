Profile

Douglas Orane and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Honored at Jamaica Charity Gala in Miami

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 8 1 minute read
Douglas Orane and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce 2023 Jamaica Charity Gala, Miami
Douglas Orane and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce 2023 Jamaica Charity Gala, Miami

MIAMI – The American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) hosted their 2023 Jamaica Charity Gala on Saturday, March 11th at the InterContinental Hotel in Miami. Honorees Douglas Orane, CD, JP, BSc, MBA, LLD and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, OJ received International Humanitarian Awards.

Both Orane and Fraser-Pryce are deeply passionate about philanthropy.

Douglas Orane and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce2023 Jamaica Charity Gala, Miami
Douglas Orane and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce 2023 Jamaica Charity Gala, Miami

Jamaica Nice

At the Gala, Douglas Orane remarked “There’s nothing more important to me than to make Jamaica nice and keep Jamaica nice. It’s that simple.”

Jamaican Pride

During Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s speech, she stated, “The funny thing about it is we don’t choose where we are born, we don’t choose who we are born to, but the greatest choice that was ever made was me attending the Wolmer’s High School for Girls. So many persons poured into me. To know that I am Jamaican and what I am able to bring to the people of Jamaica, especially to the young women and men in the community of Waterhouse, it is truly an honor to be celebrated in this way.”

The night commenced with an incredible cocktail hour that included an exclusive silent auction collection, followed by a delicious three-course meal. Master of Ceremonies Emprezz Golding hosted the program; a performance by the award-winning Christopher Martin, concluding with popular DJ RichieD.

The event was a success, raising over US$300,000 (over JA$45 million) from sponsors, and supporters. In addition to the exclusive auction collection and an interactive pledge drive. The AFJ is thankful to their media partners and the generosity of all those who attended the Gala. Especially, to those who are so committed to their philanthropic work in Jamaica.

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News1 hour ago
0 8 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Trinidadian American, Champa Chameli a Classical Dancer & Choreographer

February 20, 2014

Haitian Heritage Month Achiever: Sandy Dorsainvil

May 12, 2015

Miss Party People wins Miami Carnival Pageant

September 24, 2009

Daughter of Kittitian vies for title of Miss Florida Teen USA

September 29, 2010
Back to top button