Douglas Orane and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Honored at Jamaica Charity Gala in Miami

MIAMI – The American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) hosted their 2023 Jamaica Charity Gala on Saturday, March 11th at the InterContinental Hotel in Miami. Honorees Douglas Orane, CD, JP, BSc, MBA, LLD and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, OJ received International Humanitarian Awards.

Both Orane and Fraser-Pryce are deeply passionate about philanthropy.

Jamaica Nice

At the Gala, Douglas Orane remarked “There’s nothing more important to me than to make Jamaica nice and keep Jamaica nice. It’s that simple.”

Jamaican Pride

During Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s speech, she stated, “The funny thing about it is we don’t choose where we are born, we don’t choose who we are born to, but the greatest choice that was ever made was me attending the Wolmer’s High School for Girls. So many persons poured into me. To know that I am Jamaican and what I am able to bring to the people of Jamaica, especially to the young women and men in the community of Waterhouse, it is truly an honor to be celebrated in this way.”

The night commenced with an incredible cocktail hour that included an exclusive silent auction collection, followed by a delicious three-course meal. Master of Ceremonies Emprezz Golding hosted the program; a performance by the award-winning Christopher Martin, concluding with popular DJ RichieD.

The event was a success, raising over US$300,000 (over JA$45 million) from sponsors, and supporters. In addition to the exclusive auction collection and an interactive pledge drive. The AFJ is thankful to their media partners and the generosity of all those who attended the Gala. Especially, to those who are so committed to their philanthropic work in Jamaica.