Entertainment

Capleton Reunites With Fans in the UK and Miami

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News7 hours ago
0 8 1 minute read
Capleton Reunites With Fans in the UK and Miami

MIAMI – After nearly 13 years away from his fans in the UK and Miami, reggae artist Capleton made a heartwarming return to both territories.

His UK trip was a press tour to promote his brand and legacy as well as his upcoming UK Festival “City Splash 2024” where he will be the headliner.

Capleton Reunites With Fans in the UK and Miami

While on the UK press run, Capleton walked the streets of Brixton visiting the West Indian community. He then appeared on several radio shows including BBC1Xtra with Seani B, Robbo Ranx radio show, as well as The War Report Radio Show.

Capleton then left the UK for Miami to electrify his fans with his performance at Yaad Vibez on December 23rd. Capleton had his fans singing along to his many hits on a show that also featured Masicka and Teejay.

Capleton recently hit #1 on the iTunes Reggae Charts in Canada with his song, “Hottest Region” from the album Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica, The Asian Edition.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News7 hours ago
0 8 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Rising Dancehall Artist Koffee Leads Grammy Nominations for Best Reggae Album

Rising Dancehall Artist Koffee Leads Grammy Nominations for Best Reggae Album

November 20, 2019
DJ Scripz producer The Haitian Polo Documentary

The Haitian Polo Documentary lands in Miramar for One Night Only

May 22, 2018

Ancestry.com Launches One of the Most Comprehensive Collections of Caribbean Slave Records

July 16, 2009

Dancehall Star Konshens Hosting Album Listening Party in Miami

November 3, 2021
Back to top button