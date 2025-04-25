Capleton’s Birthday Journey: From New York to Europe

NEW YORK – Capleton’s birthday was April 13th however, he started celebrating on the 12th with a performance at Club Amazura in New York followed by a show the following night in Connecticut. Capleton was happy with the performances, saying the fans actually sang him Happy Birthday.

The concert on the 13th was a Capleton Music Production and was the 1st time he held his birthday party overseas.

Capleton now looks to a fully booked summer starting with Aidonia’s 20th Anniversary at Sabina Park on May 10th. Capleton then heads to Europe for the Afrodom Festival in Paris in June 8th, followed by a performance in Guadeloupe on June 15th. On July 4th, the Fireman performs in Malta, followed by a series of concerts in Italy, Switzerland and the Netherlands which includes the Sun Splash Reggae Festival.

On August 2nd, Capleton returns to the UK for the gigantic reggae festival Reggae Land and to Manchester UK at the well acclaimed Albert Hall. Capleton then heads to the Barclays Center in New York on August 30th.