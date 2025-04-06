Entertainment

Capleton Receives Massive Turnout for Rise and Toast at Miami’s Urban Venue

MIAMI – On March 30th, 2025, at the Urban venue in Miami, Capleton rocked the jam-packed venue at the Caribbean brunch party Rise and Toast. Also present was Jazzy T from Renaissance.

Despite impending inclement weather and rain, fans still turned out in their numbers.

Capleton

Capleton recalls the experience, saying, “There was a lot of rain in the day leading to a possible postponement,however, the fans insisted that show go on. After the heavy rain, long lines showed up at the venue. When I arrived, the rain hads topped, and I went to perform and right away, I loved the energy from the crowd.“

Capleton has an upcoming show in Jamaica for Easter at the St. Mary Kite and Food Festival and in New York on April 12th at the Amazura and April 13th in Connecticut.

