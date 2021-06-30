By June 29, 2021 0 Comments Read More →

Cannabiziac™ July Series to Feature Networking Opportunities with Cannabis, CBD, and Hemp Industry Experts
Green Panther Chef Wellness Journal, Jazmine Moore

Author – Green Panther Chef Wellness Journal, Jazmine Moore

[West Palm Beach] Cannabiziac will host a series of networking events throughout the month of July. Featuring special guests and industry experts that will provide cannabis industry knowledge, dos & don’ts, and more!

These events include Cannabiz Café, Hemp Happy Hour, Cannabiziac University – Featuring Co-Founder/Ceo of TraceTrust – Merril Gilbert, and Book of the Month Event – Featuring the Author of Green Panther Chef Wellness Journal, Jazmine Moore (Chef Jazz).

Cannabiziac  has the mission to create an inclusive cannabis ecosystem that provides solutions, resources, and growth opportunities for small to mid-size cannabis enterprises.

July Series Lineup

Cannabiz Café, Monday, July 12th– 9 A.M. EST
  • Calling All Cannabis Professionals! Start your day with Cannabiz connections and a warm cup of coffee at Cannabiz Café.
  • Cannabiz Café takes place on the first Monday of every month
  • This event is currently hosted virtually via Zoom
  • Register Today! www.cannabiziac.com/events
Hemp Happy Hour, Wednesday, July 14th – 6 P.M. EST
  • Chat and Sip with the Cannabiziac™ team and other cannabiz professionals across the globe at Hemp Happy Hour! This month’s event will feature a unique infused beverage.
  • Hemp Happy Hour takes place every second Wednesday of the month
  • This event is currently hosted virtually via Zoom
  • Register Today! www.cannabiziac.com/events
Cannabiziac™ University, Wednesday, July 21st – 12 P.M. EST
  • Featuring Special Guest Merril Gilbert – Co-Founder & CEO of TraceTrust
  • July Topic: “Safe & Reliable Cannabis and Hemp Products”
  • This event is currently hosted virtually via Zoom
  • Register Today! www.cannabiziac.com/events

 

 

Like and Share
Posted in: Business
  • This feature has not been activated yet.

  • Archives:

  • Categories:

  • Tags: