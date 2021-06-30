Cannabiziac™ July Series to Feature Networking Opportunities with Cannabis, CBD, and Hemp Industry Experts
[West Palm Beach] – Cannabiziac™ will host a series of networking events throughout the month of July. Featuring special guests and industry experts that will provide cannabis industry knowledge, dos & don’ts, and more!
These events include Cannabiz Café, Hemp Happy Hour, Cannabiziac™ University – Featuring Co-Founder/Ceo of TraceTrust – Merril Gilbert, and Book of the Month Event – Featuring the Author of Green Panther Chef Wellness Journal, Jazmine Moore (Chef Jazz).
Cannabiziac™ has the mission to create an inclusive cannabis ecosystem that provides solutions, resources, and growth opportunities for small to mid-size cannabis enterprises.
July Series Lineup
Cannabiz Café, Monday, July 12th– 9 A.M. EST
- Calling All Cannabis Professionals! Start your day with Cannabiz connections and a warm cup of coffee at Cannabiz Café.
- Cannabiz Café takes place on the first Monday of every month
- This event is currently hosted virtually via Zoom
- Register Today! www.cannabiziac.com/events
Hemp Happy Hour, Wednesday, July 14th – 6 P.M. EST
- Chat and Sip with the Cannabiziac™ team and other cannabiz professionals across the globe at Hemp Happy Hour! This month’s event will feature a unique infused beverage.
- Hemp Happy Hour takes place every second Wednesday of the month
- This event is currently hosted virtually via Zoom
- Register Today! www.cannabiziac.com/events
Cannabiziac™ University, Wednesday, July 21st – 12 P.M. EST
- Featuring Special Guest Merril Gilbert – Co-Founder & CEO of TraceTrust
- July Topic: “Safe & Reliable Cannabis and Hemp Products”
- This event is currently hosted virtually via Zoom
- Register Today! www.cannabiziac.com/events
