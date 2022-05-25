Casino Streamer As a Profession: All You Need to Know

Not only bloggers seem to be those making money by doing nothing special. If it seems to you that casino streamers are making their profit easily, read the post to understand the merits and demerits of the profession, and what is needed to become a casino streamer.

Advantages and disadvantages of being a streamer

If you are interested in casino steamers, in particular, you can follow the link aboutcasinostreamers.com/lady-luck-hq and read more about them. Here are the main pros of the profession:

You do not need to get special education and reach a certain age;

Gaining recognition: talented and charismatic streamers have a very fast-growing audience and grateful fans;

The opportunity to receive a good income is directly proportional to the activity of the streamer;

Remote work: you can stream from anywhere in the world;

A good start for a more serious occupation: streamers become highly paid bloggers, professionally review new products from video and board game producers, receive profitable barter offers, and much more.

Among the disadvantages, we can list the following:

high competition, since a lot of young people are now engaged in streaming, and it may be difficult for you to increase your audience;

at the beginning of a journey, a streamer receives a low income (if any at all) with employment of 8-12 hours a day;

it is difficult to combine this activity with work or study: professional streamers give themselves completely to their work.

What do you need to become a casino streamer:

uninterrupted Internet connection;

powerful computer and monitor(s) if you stream gameplay;

a good laptop or computer for non-gaming streams;

a separate webcam (smartphone on a tripod), microphone, and headphones;

special software for stream recording.

Learn online or take online courses

Most of the technical information is available free of charge. You can create your own style only by yourself, but by studying competitors and idols. As such, there are very few streaming courses, and success depends directly on the personality of the streamer, and only a few can achieve it.

It would seem that everything is simple — broadcast, get more views and donations, but that is not as easy as it seems! The main tasks of a streamer are to be interesting and useful, entertain people, joke appropriately, and respond to comments in the chat, including being able to get out of provocative situations.

How to make money as a streamer?

What do charismatic and interesting casino streamers earn on:

Option 1: Donations from viewers (the audience transfers any amount, as the streamers like to say, “for the development of the channel”).

Option 2: Advertising contracts: Large companies can pay a streamer to show a new casino game or talk interestingly about their product and service. You may notice that famous brands are now partnering with top streamers.

Option 3: Paid subscriptions: Viewers pay for the opportunity to watch streams without ads, reply with emoticons, or be a member of a closed chat. Part of the subscription cost is charged by the platform and the remaining amount is earned by the streamer.