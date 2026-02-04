Local News

Candlelight Vigil Today to Support TPS Families and Individuals

photo courtesy: depositphotos.com
photo courtesy: depositphotos.com

 

NORTH MIAMI  – The City of North Miami, in partnership with the City of Miami, will host a TPS Prayer Candlelight Vigil today, Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. The event will be held at the Little Haiti Cultural Arts Complex, located at 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami, FL 33137.

The vigil is being led by City of North Miami Vice Mayor Kassandra Timothe, MPA, alongside City of Miami Chairwoman and District Five Commissioner Christine King. They aim to bring together community members, faith leaders, and elected officials in solidarity and prayer. The focus is on individuals and families impacted by the uncertainty surrounding Temporary Protected Status.

The evening will provide a space for reflection, unity, and support, particularly for members of the Haitian community who continue to face anxiety and hardship as TPS decisions evolve.

“TPS is not just a policy issue, it is a human issue,” said Vice Mayor Kassandra Timothe, MPA. “This vigil is about standing together as a community, lifting our voices in prayer, and affirming that our immigrant families deserve dignity, compassion, and stability. We want people to know they are seen, supported, and not alone.”

Country in Political Unrest

Christine King - First Guyanese American to be elected to serve City of Miami
Commissioner Christine King

“Sending our friends, family, and neighbors back to a country that is in a severe, long-term state of political unrest and with a deepening, multidimensional security crisis is a death sentence. Those protected under TPS are law-abiding citizens, not criminals. Compassion is not partisan,” said Chairwoman King.

The event is open to the public.

