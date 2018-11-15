Buju Banton Sends Message to All Days Before His Release

New York – With only days before his release Buju Banton remains positive and in great spirits. He is currently counting down the days, along with millions of others to his release.

Yet, he would like to send a message from his heart to all before he is released.

“In light of the adversity I have encountered, I feel the need to stress that my only desire going forward is peace and love. I only want to be associated with my craft. Having survived, I want to share the good news and strength of my music. I just want to continue making music, which Ive devoted my life to. I look forward to the opportunity to say a personal thanks to my fans and everyone who supported me“