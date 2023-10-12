Broward Welcomes Laurette Jean as a New Assistant to the County Administrator

BROWARD COUNTY– County Administrator Monica Cepero has named Laurette Jean as a new Assistant to the County Administrator. Ms. Jean has more than 15 years of public administration experience working in state, county and municipal governments, including 10 years with Broward County’s Office of Management and Budget, where she served as an internal consultant to agencies and played an important role in the planning, coordination and execution of the County’s then $5 billion annual budget.

Ms. Jean received her master’s degree in Public Administration from Nova Southeastern University and her bachelor’s degree in Public Administration from Florida International University. She began her career with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) as a Government Analyst, analyzing complex criminal cases and managing large regional grant programs. She began her tenure with Broward County in 2009 as a Management and Budget Analyst and then served as a Budget and Management Administrator until she left the County in 2019 to become Director of the Office of Budget and Performance Management for the City of Hollywood, with oversight of a $779 million budget.

In addition to her budget background and experience, Ms. Jean has led large initiatives in the areas of policy formulation, performance management and accountability, process improvement and capital improvement and strategic planning. She is a Certified Government Finance Officer and a member of the Florida Government Finance Officers Association and the National Government Finance Officers Association.