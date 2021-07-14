Why Flashcards can be critical for your MCAT prep

Flashcards have been around for a while and for good reason too. They are a very versatile and effective study tool. Instead of just using them for easy, simple facts, they can also be used for more complex studying and processes. In this article, we’re going to look at what flashcards are and why they can be a huge help for your MCAT prep.

What are Flashcards?

Flashcards are a very popular study tool used in multiple academic levels. It is simply a piece of card that has a hint or cue on the front side and an answer on the backside of the card. The cue can be an image, question, a word, or phrase that triggers or prompts a response.

Any type of question and answer format studies can be made into flashcards. The subjects you can study using flashcards include foreign language vocabularies, historical dates, definitions, countries, etc.

Flashcards are extremely effective at improving memory retention as it is very quick and digestible. It is a great memorizing tool, especially now with young people having fewer attention spans. Flashcards are well-known for helping children learn basics; however, they can be used to study for more advanced subjects for exams such as the MCAT.

Self-quizzing can be more fun and interactive when using flashcards. It beats having to learn and memorize very long walls of printed text.

Are Flashcards Still Relevant Today?

One of the main arguments against flashcards is that they are too archaic in this day and age. This makes studying not that interesting for young people in today’s age of mobile electronics.

However, flashcards also exist in the digital era. Technology such as phones and computers are not merely for distraction, but can also be used for very interesting educational methods tools too.

This is where online flashcards come in. It is a fairly new medium that utilizes the flexibility of online technology and combines it with the interactivity and versatility of flashcards. You can now use your mobile phones and tablets to study various subjects in a more convenient and fun style with the help of flashcard apps.

Best Time to Start Using MCAT Flashcards

If you want to increase your chances of passing the MCAT, then you’ll want to study as early as possible. It is highly recommended to use flashcards or flashcard apps to study for your MCAT as early as your freshman year. This will ensure that all the subjects you’re learning won’t just be forgotten as soon as you take your final exams.

Starting as early as possible will help you memorize and retain the information for longer than when you start later. This is because when the MCAT is only a few months, weeks, or days away, much of the stuff you learned is still in your head.

Many students fail to remember what they studied long after they take their final exams. This can be detrimental to their performance when the MCAT draws near. The sooner you start learning how to memorize and understand your subjects, the better you’ll fare in the MCAT.

Buying vs Making Your Own MCAT Flashcards

If you’re interested in using flashcards to study for your MCAT, you might be wondering how one acquires them. You can either buy the MCAT flashcards or make them yourself.

If you wish to buy them, the Association of American Medical Colleges (AMMC) has various flashcards up for sale on their online store. It will set you back $10 for a card deck that contains 150 science questions.

Many people might just buy the deck without looking too much into it as it is an official AAMC MCAT prep product. However, spending $10 for a mere 150 science questions is a pretty awful deal. For $30, you can buy the Next Step MCAT QBook which contains around 2,000 science questions. The AAMC MCAT flashcards, despite being an official prep product, are very unremarkable. We highly recommend you avoid buying them.

Instead, you can make your own MCAT Flashcards. Don’t worry, as you don’t have to write down and print hundreds of questions on paper. With the power of modern technology, you can utilize Flashcard apps to make your own high-quality MCAT flashcards to study. The vast majority of students opt to do this method instead of buying premade flashcards at exorbitant prices. Making your own MCAT flashcards will also help you learn all the material a lot more effectively.

Paper vs Digital MCAT Flashcards

Paper vs Digital MCAT flashcards, which is better? It depends on your needs and access. If you prefer learning on paper because you like the old school style of learning, paper MCAT flashcards may be up your alley. However, you’re most likely going to have to buy them.

On the other hand, you have digital MCAT flashcards. These come in the form of apps that you can buy, but some of them come for free. They contain numerous pre-made flashcards that you can study anywhere and anytime you want, in the convenience of your phone. On top of this, these apps will also let you easily customize various decks to suit your studying needs.

If we have to recommend one from the other, digital MCAT flashcards are the way to go. The amount of versatility, customization, and convenience trumps paper MCAT flashcards any day.

Conclusion

That concludes our article on why you should consider using flashcards for your MCAT exam prep. These little tools will help you memorize and understand your study material in a fun and engaging way.