[PLANTATION] – Broward Mall celebrates the Caribbean Diaspora with ‘Colors of Caribe’, an all-ages festival full of Caribbean culture, dancing, food, music, and fun, on June 25th, from 12:00pm – 5:00pm.

Anancy Festival

‘Colors of Caribe’ will kick off at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, which is located at the Mall’s East entrance near Buffalo Wild Wings, with the Anancy Festival. The festival is named for Anansy the Spider, the West African folklore trickster, and a popular character throughout Caribbean culture. Children can enjoy a talent show at the festival. In addition, they can participate in West Indian games and, interact with various cultural characters. Best of all, play beloved island games like jacks and marbles. Adults are welcome to try their hand at traditional Caribbean pastimes like ludo, dominoes, and cards on the museum’s patio.



Dance your way through the festivities with music from Melo Groove Steel Orchestra at 2:30pm in the Dillard’s wing. Plus, the Dynamic Rhythms Tassa Drummers at 3:30pm in the JCPenney wing. In addition, there will be multiple Caribbean Dj’s, Stilt Walkers and a performance by Bahamian singer/songwriter Julien Believe at 3:45pm. This will also take place in the JCPenney wing.

Best of all, shoppers can visit the Center Court to enjoy hair braiding demonstrations by Paul Mitchell The School. This will be followed by special offers from various Caribbean food tenants. Including, the newly-opened Cedeños Cuban Café and Jerk Grill Express located in the Mall’s Dining Court.

“Broward Mall invites the community to celebrate the diversity of the Caribbean culture and enjoy an afternoon filled with a mesmerizing mix of food, music and entertainment for the entire family,” said Maggie Anzardo, Marketing and Business Development Manager at Broward Mall.

Click here to learn more about ‘Colors of Caribe’ and a complete schedule of events.