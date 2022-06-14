Entertainment

Anancy Festival Returns to South Florida at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum

Kids perform at a past Anancy Festival. Photo courtesy of Jamaicans.com/Jeana Lindo

[PLANTAION] – Families across South Florida are invited to enjoy a day filled with Caribbean cultural activities as the annual Anancy Festival returns. On Saturday, June 25, 2022, in celebration of Caribbean-American Heritage Month, Island SPACE Caribbean Museum at the Broward Mall, in association with the Caribbean Edge Kids and Jamaicans.com, will host festivities from 11:00am to 1:00pm.

Then, as part of Broward Mall’s Colors of Caribe community festival, Island SPACE will join the fun inside the mall.  Where a variety of other vibrant, Caribbean-themed activities will take place until 5:00pm.

At the start of the day’s events, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, children can participate in a talent show.  With singing, dancing and poetry, enjoy traditional West Indian ring games.  As well as, interact with cultural characters, and play beloved island games like jacks and marbles. From 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, families are invited to explore the museum’s pop-up station inside the mall.  Featuring additional kid-friendly activities. Adults are welcome to try their hand at traditional Caribbean pastimes.   Like ludo, dominoes and cards on the museum’s patio throughout the day.

History of Anancy

Anancy (also spelled Anansi or Ananse), the spider man, a character from West African folklore, is a trickster known for outsmarting formidable opponents. Popular across the Caribbean and African diasporas, stories of his escapades typically teach valuable life lessons.

The Anancy Festival was created by Xavier Murphy, founder of Jamaicans.com, educator Cathy Klein and Dr. Andrea Shaw, Dean of Nova Southeastern University’s Farquhar Honors College.

Since 2008, the festival has connected children of Caribbean descent with the traditions of their ancestors. Especially through story, song, dance, art, crafts, poetry, book readings and other art forms.

Caribbean Edge Kids is a Facebook Live series dedicated to cultivating cultural intelligence in children. Its hosts will lead the children’s activities throughout the day.

