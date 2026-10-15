Local News

Broward Early Voting 2026: Dates, Hours, Locations

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 minutes ago
0 5 1 minute read
Broward early voting locations

Broward early voting locations

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting for the Nov. 3, 2026, general election begins Monday, Oct. 19, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 1, according to the Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Registered voters may cast ballots for 14 consecutive days at any of 30 early voting locations across Broward County.

Broward Early Voting Dates and Hours

Broward County voters may use any early voting location, regardless of where they live in the county. Voters who wait until Election Day must report to their assigned precinct.

“Early voting gives you the flexibility to vote in person at a time and location that fits your schedule,” Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said. “With 30 locations open every day for two weeks, including weekends, I encourage voters to take advantage of this convenient option. You can vote on your way to work, during your lunch hour or on the weekend. Whatever works for you, make a plan and cast your ballot on or before Election Day.”

What Broward Voters Should Know

Key 2026 Election Deadlines

  • Vote-by-mail request deadline: Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at 5 p.m.
  • Vote-by-mail return deadline: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, at 7 p.m. The Supervisor of Elections Office must receive completed ballots by the deadline; a postmark does not count.
  • Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must use their assigned precinct.

For more information, visit BrowardVotes.gov or call 954-357-VOTE (8683). Follow @BrowardVotes on social media for election updates.

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Vote Attorney Tamar Hamilton Broward County Circuit Court Judge

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News5 minutes ago
0 5 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

census 2020 - Community groups rally resources to educate all Miamians on census participation

Community groups rally resources to educate all Miamians on census participation

October 22, 2019
Art Africa Miami Arts Fair Continues To Give Life to Cultural Spaces In Historic Overtown

Art Africa Miami Arts Fair Continues To Give Life to Cultural Spaces In Historic Overtown

November 4, 2019
CaribPR Wire Aims to Educate Caribbean American Voters at Miami Carnival

CaribPR Wire Aims to Educate Caribbean American Voters at Miami Carnival

October 1, 2018

Haiti’s Minister of the Interior, Thierry Mayard-Paul Leads Delegation To World Cultural Economic Forum in New Orleans

May 4, 2012

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button