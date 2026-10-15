Broward Early Voting 2026: Dates, Hours, Locations

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting for the Nov. 3, 2026, general election begins Monday, Oct. 19, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 1, according to the Broward County Supervisor of Elections Office.

Registered voters may cast ballots for 14 consecutive days at any of 30 early voting locations across Broward County.

Broward Early Voting Dates and Hours

Dates: Monday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026

Monday, Oct. 19, through Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026 Hours: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, including weekends

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, including weekends Locations: 30 early voting sites across Broward County

Broward County voters may use any early voting location, regardless of where they live in the county. Voters who wait until Election Day must report to their assigned precinct.

“Early voting gives you the flexibility to vote in person at a time and location that fits your schedule,” Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said. “With 30 locations open every day for two weeks, including weekends, I encourage voters to take advantage of this convenient option. You can vote on your way to work, during your lunch hour or on the weekend. Whatever works for you, make a plan and cast your ballot on or before Election Day.”

What Broward Voters Should Know

Bring a current, valid photo ID with a signature.

Review your personalized sample ballot before voting.

before voting. Secure ballot intake stations will accept completed vote-by-mail ballots at all 30 early voting sites during voting hours.

Key 2026 Election Deadlines

Vote-by-mail request deadline: Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, at 5 p.m. Vote-by-mail return deadline: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, at 7 p.m. The Supervisor of Elections Office must receive completed ballots by the deadline; a postmark does not count.

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, at 7 p.m. The Supervisor of Elections Office must receive completed ballots by the deadline; a postmark does not count. Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must use their assigned precinct.

For more information, visit BrowardVotes.gov or call 954-357-VOTE (8683). Follow @BrowardVotes on social media for election updates.

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