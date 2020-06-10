Broward County Now Reviewing Reopening Plans for Some Businesses

Concert houses, auditoriums and playhouses should submit plans

BROWARD COUNTY – Broward County’s Emergency Order 20-15 (Section 1.E) provides for the reopening of Concert Houses, Auditoriums and Playhouses, effective Monday, June 15, provided such establishments submit a reopening and operations plan for COVID-19 mitigation and sanitation to the County Administrator.

Such businesses must receive written approval of the plan from the County Administrator prior to reopening and operate in conformance with the approved plan.

These venues are now encouraged to submit their reopening plans via email to Reopening@Broward.org.

County staff will review each plan received, and businesses with a plan that meets the requirements for safely reopening will receive email notification of approval.

Also included will be a printable certificate that should be displayed prominently in your business, verifying for your customers that your reopening plan has been reviewed and approved by Broward County.

The certificate has a QR code that, when scanned by a mobile device QR code reader, leads to a webpage, where a searchable database of businesses with County-approved reopening plans will be posted.

For assistance writing your plan, review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Implementation of Mitigation Strategies for Communities with Local COVID-19 Transmission.

There is additional information and guidance for businesses operating during COVID-19 on the CDC website.

Please allow up to 3 business days for a response to your plan submittal.

For more information on Broward County’s response to COVID-19, visit Broward.org/Coronavirus, or call 311.