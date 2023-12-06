WASHINGTON, DC – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, will host Prime Minister the Most, Hon. Andrew Holness on her monthly series, Lets Connect with Ambassador Marks, on Thursday, December 6, 2023, at 7:00 pm EDT.

Prime Minister Holness arrived in Washington, DC on Monday evening and was met on arrival at the Ronald Reagan International Airport by Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks.

Prime Minister Holness, who is on a four-day working visit is accompanied by Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister Kamina Johnson-Smith. They are expected to have discussions with members of the Biden administration as well as members of the US Congress and Senate.

The upcoming Christmas Edition of the forum will give the Prime Minister an opportunity to engage the participants and deliver his Christmas message to the Diaspora.

The Prime Minister will be joined on the programme by the Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister.

Let’s Connect with Ambassador Marks’ enables members of the Diaspora to communicate directly with the Ambassador about matters of interest to them and to be updated on Government’s policies and programmes, as well as the Embassy’s activities.

Ambassador Marks is occasionally joined by distinguished guests, including US government officials, key players in various local and international organizations, and prominent members of the Jamaican Diaspora

Join the meeting via Zoom.com, Meeting ID: 835 4690 5599 Passcode: 729999

The forum will be also be streamed live on the Ambassador’s social media pages.