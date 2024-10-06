Politics

Broward County Last Day to Register to Vote for General Elections

Deadline: Monday, October 7, 2024

Photo Courtesy Depositphotos.com

BROWARD COUNTY – The Broward County Supervisor of Elections’ Office reminds residents that only registered voters will be eligible to vote in the upcoming General Election on November 5, 2024. The deadline to register is Monday, October 7, 2024.

Anyone registering to vote for the first time in Florida after the deadline will not be eligible to vote in the upcoming General Election. 

Joe Scott - Broward County Supervisor of Elections
Joe Scott – Broward County Supervisor of Elections

“Historically there is always a larger turnout of voters when there is a presidential race on the ballot. In the upcoming General Elections, not only will voters have a chance to vote for who they feel is the more qualified presidential candidate, but they will also cast votes for many local races and issues. Our office encourages every eligible voter to make sure they are registered to vote. Current registered voters should visit our website to make sure their information is up-to-date and accurate in the system,” says Joe Scott, Supervisor of Elections.

Key Primary Election Dates

  • Early Voting takes place October 21st- November 3rd, 2024, from 7:00a.m. -7:00 p.m.
  • Last Day to request Vote-By-Mail ballot is October 24th, 2024
  • Election Day is Tuesday, November 5th, 2024, from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

 

