Secure Vote-By-Mail Ballot Drop-off Locations Now Available Throughout Broward County

[BROWARD COUNTY] – The Broward County Supervisor of Elections office has mailed out over 300,000 Vote-By-Mail (VBM) ballots to Broward voters as of today. Voters have the option to mail back their postage-paid ballot by simply putting it in the mail, or to drop off their ballot at one of our secure VBM Ballot drop off locations conveniently located throughout the county.

Click here for Drop-off times and locations.

Tips to keep in mind when voting by mail:

1. Never give your ballot to anyone you do not know.

2. Be sure to sign your ballot in the allotted space marked with a red X.

3. Please return ballots as soon as possible. Ballots must be received by 7pm on Election Night, August 23rd.

For information on how to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot and check voter status visit:

www.browardvotes.gov