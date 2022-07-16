Politics

Broward County Residents: Important Dates For Upcoming Primary Elections

[Broward County] – The Broward County Supervisor of Elections office would like to remind its residents that all registered voters are eligible to vote in the upcoming August 23, 2022 Primary Election. Voters must be registered by Monday, July 25th in order to participate in the Primary Election.

Registering to Vote

Anyone registering to vote for the first time in Florida after the book closing deadline, will not be eligible to vote on August 23rd. Voters registering to vote before the book closing deadline can expect to receive a voter information card.

Party Affiliation Change

July 25th is also the deadline for voters that wish to change their party affiliation. Please note that Florida is a closed primary election state, only voters who are registered members of political parties may vote for respective party candidates or nominees for an office in a primary election.

To register to vote or update your party affiliation, please visit Registertovoteflorida.gov

 

