Broward County Commission’s Efforts in Hurricane Beryl Relief

BROWARD COUNTY – The Broward County Commission and local elected officials are moving swiftly to respond to the needs of communities left devastated by Hurricane Beryl. Beryl. The hurricane became the earliest Category 5 to ever develop in the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Beryl wreaked havoc on Jamaica, Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. There has been at least 11 deaths and extensive loss of infrastructure and vital services. The storm has been moving west into Mexico and Texas.

District 9 County Commissioner Hazelle P. Rogers has announced a special meeting Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at 10AM. The meeting will be held at the Broward County Governmental Center, Room 422, located at 115 S. Andrews Ave. in Fort Lauderdale.

Local Caribbean elected women like Rogers, Miramar Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis, and State Representative Lisa Dunkley organized the meeting. Broward County Mayor Nan Rich, Consuls General from across the Caribbean, community and business leaders, and other community members will come together to discuss relief efforts and raise awareness about Beryl’s impacts.

Unimaginable Destruction

“Hurricane Beryl has brought unimaginable destruction to our Caribbean neighbors, and it is our duty to respond with compassion and support,” said Rogers. “As a proud daughter of Jamaica, I am committed to working with the Caribbean community to provide aid and assistance to those affected.”

Standing in Solidarity

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Jamaica, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados, and all those affected by Hurricane Beryl,” said Miramar Vice Mayor Davis. “We urge everyone in Broward County to join us in this effort and support our Caribbean neighbors in their time of need.”

Organizing Humanitarian Aid

County Administrator Monica Cepero is organizing a humanitarian aid campaign. As a result, permitting County employees to donate to relief efforts through payroll deduction.

“Broward County employees have a proud history of helping neighbors in need,” said Cepero, noting that many have family members and friends in the Caribbean who have been personally impacted by the tragedy. “Cash donations are usually best in these types of emergencies, so relief organizations can quickly purchase the right supplies and ensure services get to the people who need them most.”

Port Everglades Waiving Tariff Charges

Port Everglades in Broward County is not charging tariff fees for ocean shipping lines. These shipping lines are transporting emergency and humanitarian relief supplies. They are delivering these supplies to areas in need for charitable or governmental organizations.

According to Port Everglades Tariff Item No. 950, charges up to $50,000 may be waived in certain situations.

The waiver applies to different types of cargo that help with humanitarian relief efforts. These cargoes can be donated by individuals, organizations, or governments.

Ocean shipping lines that carry humanitarian relief supplies at a discounted ocean shipping rate may be eligible for reduced tariff rates. To qualify for a waiver, an ocean carrier must furnish a manifest and certified statement. For more information, contact Port Everglades at 954-468-3527 or [email protected].