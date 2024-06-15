MIRAMAR: Following the end of the qualifying period on June 14, Alexandra P. Davis, Miramar’s Vice Mayor, has been confirmed as the representative for District 7 on the Broward County Commission without facing any opposition. Davis will assume her new position after the November 5 elections, while continuing to serve on the Miramar Commission until then.

Political Journey

Davis’s journey in politics began in 2010 when she ran for Miramar City Commissioner and won from a field of six candidates. During her tenure, she has spearheaded numerous initiatives, including the celebration of Black History Month and Reggae Month, creating the term “Black History Meets Reggae”. Her dedication has earned her numerous accolades, and she was last re-elected unopposed in Miramar’s March 2023 elections.

Expressing her gratitude on social media, Davis posted, “I must first thank God for his mercies for they endureth forever! Thank you to my family, my mother…may her soul rest in peace, my son for believing in me and my abilities, my siblings, many cousins, my campaign team, my community…I ran over 13 years ago to make a difference in Miramar and I hope that that difference has been felt! Now I am Broward County Commissioner Elect for District 7 which comprises parts of Miramar, Pembroke Pines, and Hollywood and I will continue my track record of making things happen for the people I represent!”

Career In Public Service

Born in England and raised in Jamaica, Davis graduated from Wolmer’s Girls’ High School and the University of the West Indies (UWI) with a BSc. in zoology and chemistry. Her career in public service includes roles at the Ministry of Agriculture in Kingston, Jamaica, the Capital Taxes office in London, England, and Miami-Dade County Government in Florida. Davis is known for her hard work and straightforward approach.

