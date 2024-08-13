Kingston, Jamaica – Dutty Rock Productions is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of the deluxe version of the popular Brimstone Riddim on Friday, August 9, 2024. This deluxe edition will include two additional tracks featuring reggae heavyweights Capleton and Bushman, adding even more depth and vibrancy to an already iconic project, distributed by ONErpm.

The Brimstone Riddim, with its original track list featuring powerhouse collaborations and solo performances, has captured the essence of reggae music in its purest form. From the soulful melodies of Sean Paul and Beres Hammond on “Tender Tender” to the lyrical prowess of Busy Signal on “Jah You Know,” each track on the riddim showcases the diverse talent within the genre.

Highlighted on the track list are standout performances from artists such as Ras Ajai and Quan-Dajai, who bring their own unique flair to the project. Notably, both artists have been featured in the cast of the acclaimed One Love Bob Marley movie, further emphasizing the cultural significance of the Riddim. In addition, new sensation J’Calm single “Sweet Love” highlighting his enchanting melodious sound.

The inclusion of two new tracks on the deluxe version, “Jah Guide My Step” by Capleton and “Show I The Way” by Bushman, adds an extra layer of meaning and spirit to the project. Capleton’s powerful ode to faith and guidance, coupled with Bushman’s heartfelt plea for strength and vision, resonates deeply with the essence of reggae music.

When asked about Brimstone, Bushman expressed. “Anticipating the release of this track on the Sean Paul, Brimstone Riddim, which is quite inspirational. It reminds me of the Dennis Brown track “Promise Land”. It just give me the intuition to get spiritual, the rhythm is prolific, it really set the pace and keeps the roots rock energy, which is quite inspirational. It gives me the vibe to write “Show I the Way”, the most High Jah show I the way”.

The release of the deluxe version of the Brimstone Riddim is a testament to the enduring legacy of reggae music and the continual evolution of the genre. Fans worldwide can look forward to experiencing these powerful messages and timeless melodies when the deluxe edition drops on August 9, 2024.