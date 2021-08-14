Brilliant Buzz Cut Ideas for Men of All Ages

A buzz cut is a timeless hairstyle that is easy to maintain. Most people associate it with sportsmen and people serving in the army. The hairdo looks clean and somehow demands respect from people wearing it.

Today, your barber can give you a buzz cut without hindering their creativity. They can create it using different variations such as fades, color pops, and hard parts. It is also called an induction cut. Let us look at some of the trendiest buzz cut styles.

Burr Buzz Cut

It is a super easy hairstyle that you can DIY at home. A clipper can be used to help you achieve this look. Use either #1, #2, or #3. The haircut is not great for wearing by people with thinning hair. It is because as the hair continues thinning, the burr buzz cut starts becoming patchy.

2. Buzz Cut Fade

It is a high-maintenance haircut that requires visiting the barber after every two weeks. The best thing about this haircut is that it is not limiting to the size of hair that it can be worn on. It creates a classic and modern look for guys that choose to wear it.

3. Buzz Cut with Beard

It is a great haircut that does not leave men of any age out. Regardless of age, it can look good on you. The buzz cut is done on short hair and a messy beard adds flavor to the style.

4. Long Buzz Cut

The hairstyle can be created in different variations. According to MensHaircuts, a hard side part can be created, or a soft side part, making it look outstanding. For an attention-grabbing long buzz cut, a skin fade will do.

This cut can be styled differently, such as sweeping it to the side, texturizing the top, spiking it up, and slicking it back.

5. High and Tight Buzz Cut

It is a more extreme induction cut than that of the military. To achieve this cut, a clipper of #0 is used. All the hair is trimmed with this clipper, and a small strip of hair is left in the middle of the head.

The strip is clipped at #1 or #2 and no more than that. It is easy to maintain.

6. Short Screw Buzz Cut

If you mention the short screw cut, most people think of David Beckham. The modern cut is more advanced and has its sides blending with its fringe top.

There is no limitation on how you can set your short screw buzz cut, especially when you have the right hair products.

7. Asian Buzz Cut

If you are hearing this variation of a buzz cut for the first time, you might think that it is specifically for the Indian guys. That is not the case with this haircut and you should not be intimidated by the name of the haircut.

The hairstyle can be worn on all hair types regardless of the texture. No natural partings or swirls are used, and the hairstyle stands as needed. It gives people an edgy look. The catch? You have to visit your barber more often for regular touchups to keep your hair looking great and in shape.

8. Butch Buzz Cut

A haircut is great for shaping your head. Not that yours look bad, but we know there are some haircuts that make people look very different in a funny way. Clippers of #3 or #4 are used to style mid-length hair.

The butch buzz cut looks great on freshly shaved beards.

9. Line Up Haircut

It is also called the Drake Style. It is a skin fade that is achieved by clipping the hair on top with #1 or #2. The sides are cut using a razor. Good hair products such as pomade are used and you can add a side part to make it more elegant.

10. Buzz Cut Taper

If your hair is naturally curly, this haircut is a good option to try. The sides are shaved using a razor to create neatness. It is one of the most versatile and clean haircuts you can opt for if you need a cut ideal for office as well as for casual events.