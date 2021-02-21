7 Interesting Facts About Teeth

Teeth are fantastic and they never get enough credit for the strength and beauty they bring to your mouth and your whole face. Those beautiful teeth shape your mouths and they are one of the first things that people see when we speak, say hello, or smile. Your teeth are as unique to you as your fingerprint so it is therefore very important to look after your teeth by brushing twice a day, flossing when you can, and using an alcohol-based mouthwash.

What You Need To Know About Your Teeth

FACT ONE: Teeth are fascinating and there are some things you probably don’t know, one of these being that teeth are the only thing in your whole body that cannot repair or heal itself. Meaning that worn-down teeth and enamel cannot be any better than they currently are. If your enamel has worn down you may be looking at the benefits of dental implants especially as your teeth are something that everyone can see when you speak and smile, so, why wouldn’t you want them to look as good as every other part of your body.

FACT TWO: The enamel on your teeth is the outer layer just like a shell. Enamel protects your teeth. Enamel is stronger than bones but it is still made of calcium just like your bones. Enamel cannot grow back but dentin can. Dentin is the layer of coating that is between the enamel.

FACT THREE: Your teeth are unique to you and your mouth. No two people have the same teeth and this is why dental records are used and relied heavily upon. Dental records can only apply to one person’s mouth. Everyone’s mouth is totally unique.

FACT FOUR: Dentists and scientists can tell a lot about your diet, health, and age by looking at, and examining your teeth. Your teeth can also provide information and clues about any stress you have experienced, your overall health, and any illnesses you may have had. They really are dental records.

FACT FIVE: Quite a lot of your tooth sits within your gum, around one-third of each tooth sits inside your gum and this is why it is essential that you look after both your teeth and gums on a daily basis.

FACT SIX: Teeth are not yellow because of staining. They can stain, but they have not discolored (gone yellow) because you drink lots of tea and coffee, instead, they have discolored because the enamel has worn down and the dentine underneath is now showing.

FACT SEVEN: Teeth are not bones, they are super strong but they are not bones. It is important to drink plenty of water as when you are hydrated you produce saliva which protects both your mouth and teeth.

How You Can Keep Your Teeth Looking Beautiful

Now you know how important it is to look after your teeth, it is time to put a plan of action into place. Create a daily tooth care routine that ensures your teeth look beautiful both now and in the years ahead. Start with your toothbrush. Electric toothbrushes clean and brush your teeth quicker and deeper than a traditional manual brush simply because they can reach into the crevices that you might otherwise miss, so, consider swapping that old toothbrush of yours for a new electric brush. After brushing it’s time to focus on flossing and mouthwash. Flossing after meals can help remove bits of food that may have got stuck between your teeth so it is recommended to floss to remove any food that may be hard for your toothbrush to extract.

As well as brushing and flossing, cleaning your tongue and using mouthwash after you brush is also important. Mouthwash not only freshens your breath and mouth it also kills any germs or bacteria within your mouth that can cause things such as the bad breath. Remember to clean your tongue regularly as bacteria and nasty unwanted germs can again build up and potentially lead to smelly breath.

Caring for your teeth should be a natural extension to your daily morning and evening routines, just as having a wash or having a shower is. When looking at purchasing any new oral healthcare products it is always wise to get your dentist’s advice beforehand. Don’t forget to attend regular dental check-ups, as attending regularly at least once a year will ensure that your dentist can spot problems before they get bigger, and possibly begin to impact your life. Potentially restricting the food you consume and the drink you enjoy.