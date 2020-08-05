The 4 Mistakes New Vapers Make When Buying Vape Juice

When you own a vaping device that you can fill yourself, you can use that device with any e-liquid you like. Since there are hundreds and hundreds of different e-liquids in the world, shopping for vape juice should be an absolute adventure that never gets old.

Flavor is a huge part of what makes vaping so much fun. It’s an unfortunate fact, then, that some people buy the wrong vape juice for their needs and end up having a vaping experience that isn’t anywhere near as pleasurable as it could be.

This article is going to fix that. Vaping should always be a great experience – even if you happen to buy an e-liquid with a flavor that you don’t love. If you find that your vaping experience isn’t pleasurable, there’s a good chance that you’ve made a major error when selecting your e-liquid. These are the most common mistakes that new vapers make when buying vape juice.Buying the Wrong Type of Vape Juice

E-liquid comes with one of two types of nicotine: freebase nicotine or nicotine salt. In addition to the fact that an e-liquid containing nicotine salt will always say so on the bottle, you can usually identify the two types of vape juice from the size of their bottles. While freebase nicotine e-liquid typically comes in large bottles containing 60 ml of vape juice or more, the most common bottle size for nicotine salt e-liquid is 30 ml.

In a vape shop with a good amount of display space, the two types of e-liquid will often be on opposite sides of the store to make things easier for customers.

Now, why it so important that you choose the correct type of e-liquid? It’s because freebase e-liquid and nicotine salt e-liquid differ drastically in how much nicotine they contain. While the most common nicotine strengths for freebase e-liquid are 3 mg and 6 mg, the most common strengths for nicotine salt vape juice are 25 mg and 50 mg.

Use these general guidelines to ensure that you choose the right type of e-liquid.

A larger vaping device works best with freebase nicotine e-liquid. If you use nicotine salt e-liquid with a device that produces large vapor clouds, you’ll find the high nicotine strength overwhelming and unpleasant.

A smaller vaping device works best with nicotine salt e-liquid. If you use freebase nicotine e-liquid with a device that produces small vapor clouds, you won’t get enough nicotine to feel satisfied.

Buying the Wrong Flavor

The biggest mistake that you can make as a former smoker is buying nothing but tobacco-flavored e-liquid. In the wider vaping community, tobacco vape juice is truly a niche product because no tobacco e-liquid tastes like a cigarette. E-liquids use food-grade flavoring compounds to achieve their flavor profiles, and there is no combination of food flavors that will produce an e-liquid that tastes like a cigarette.

Some vapers don’t mind that fact, and they’re happy using e-liquids that are only vaguely reminiscent of tobacco. The vast majority of the world’s vapers, however, don’t use tobacco e-liquids at all. That’s for two reasons.

E-liquids meant to taste like fruits, candies, desserts and other sweet things are able to capture those flavors much more accurately. As soon as you taste one of those flavors and realize that you can get your nicotine without inhaling burning leaves, you’ll understand why almost no one uses tobacco-flavored e-liquids these days.

Many vapers have found that avoiding tobacco-like flavors makes it easier to avoid the temptation to return to smoking.

Buying the Wrong Nicotine Strength

As you’ve just learned, there is a huge difference in nicotine strength between freebase nicotine e-liquid and nicotine salt vape juice. There’s also some variance in nicotine strength, though, among those two types of e-liquid.

Freebase nicotine e-liquid usually comes in strengths of 3 and 6 mg.

Nicotine salt e-liquid usually comes in strengths of 20-25 mg and 40-50 mg.

If you use a larger vaping device with a glass tank and a replaceable atomizer coil, you should opt for the 3 mg nicotine strength and increase to the 6 mg strength only if you’re certain that the 3 mg strength isn’t enough for you. Most modern sub-ohm vaping devices produce so much vapor that even the heaviest nicotine users are completely satisfied with the 3 mg nicotine strength.

If your vaping device is small enough that you can close your entire hand around it, you are most likely using a refillable pod system. In that case, you’ll buy nicotine salt e-liquid and should start with the higher nicotine strength of 40-50 mg. With a small vaping device, an e-liquid with a nicotine strength around 50 mg will deliver nicotine to the body about as efficiently as tobacco smoke. Step down to the next lower nicotine strength if you feel like you’re getting too much nicotine.

Getting Stuck in a Rut

When you were a cigarette smoker, you probably found that you didn’t experiment much with different cigarette brands. You found a brand that you liked, and you stuck with it. Why would you do anything else? Cigarettes are expensive, and one brand doesn’t really differ all that much from the others; they have subtle differences, but they all taste like cigarettes.

E-liquid, however, is nothing like cigarettes. Each brand – and each flavor in a brand’s portfolio – is completely unique. One e-liquid tastes like a cookie with vanilla frosting, and the next one tastes like a blue raspberry slush. With the level of variety that’s out there, you should never allow a sense of brand loyalty – or a fear of buying the wrong flavor – keep you from seeking out new experiences. The fact that there are so many different e-liquid flavors in the world is a large part of what makes vaping so much fun. If you don’t allow yourself to experience as much of that variety as possible, you’ll miss much of the magic of vaping and won’t have nearly as much fun as you could.