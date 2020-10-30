3 Products That Can Help Save the Environment

The global environmental crisis we are facing today is more severe than it has ever been in human history. A combination of global warming, improper waste disposal, and unchecked irresponsible industrial activity are doing irreparable harm to our environment.

It’s easy to get discouraged at the state of things. Fortunately, there are steps that everyday consumers can take to cut back on environmental pollution.

Some of it starts with following basic environmental friendliness guidelines, such as recycling, refraining from littering, and boycotting corporations responsible for considerable pollution. Besides these items, there are some simple tools we can all use to do our part to keep the earth healthy.

Here are three environmentally friendly products that you should consider incorporating into your daily life instead of the traditional, more wasteful alternatives.

1. Reusable Water Bottles

Traditional plastic water bottles, while recyclable, are still not ideal in terms of environmental sustainability.

Plastic comes from oil, which is a finite, non-renewable resource. This resource requires careful regulation to avoid reckless waste. Plus, the production and harvesting of oil generate a host of harmful environmental practices.

You can recycle plastic water bottles, and some of these consist of already used plastic. However, the demand for these disposable water bottles is too great for production from recycled materials to handle alone. Additionally, if not correctly disposed of in a recycling bin, these products can take up to 1,000 years to degrade completely.

For this reason, consumers should switch to reusable water bottles. These items typically consist of insulated metal, so they will keep your beverage cold. You can fill these up with water from your fridge at home or a public water fountain and wash them after each use.

For those without reliable access to potable water, bulk aluminum water bottles are another excellent option. They are more sustainable than plastic varieties and are safe to reuse when safe water is available.

2. Metal Straws

Metal straws are another reusable product that are a less harmful alternative to traditional plastic straws.

Plastic straws are environmentally damaging for the same reasons as plastic water bottles. But unlike bottles, you cannot recycle plastic straws. Most recycling companies throughout the United States will not accept straws.

Additionally, plastic straws are highly likely to end up in the ocean, where they can cause significant harm to marine populations. We’ve all seen the horrific videos of plastic straws that get stuck in the noses of sea turtles. It’s in the best interest of marine life and our own as residents of the planet Earth to reduce the use of these products.

Metal straws are a fantastic alternative that everybody can use. They are relatively cheap and will help cut down on the use of the plastic versions.

A common concern among consumers is that they would be difficult to clean. However, you can easily accomplish this with the aid of a pipe cleaner.

3. Reusable Shopping Bags

By now, it goes without saying that any products made with plastic are best to avoid if possible. This point applies just as well to plastic shopping bags.

Luckily, reusable cloth shopping bags are widely available. They are even trendy and come in a variety of personalized styles and designs. Some grocery stores will even give you a discount for bringing your own bag!

These products aren’t just for use at the grocery store. They are multipurpose, stylish accessories that can be handy for easy storage any time you’re on the go.

The Takeaway

With the right tools, it’s easy to take responsibility for your impact on the environment. So why not start using these products and doing your part today?