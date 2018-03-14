Tips for making healthy food choices – “Go Further with Food”

By Bob LaMendola – Florida Department of Health in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY – Here’s a game plan that helps every family in the kitchen. It’s called “Go Further with Food,” and it can help you make food choices that are healthy and also save money, save time and reduce food waste.

The plan is easy to do and takes only a little extra thought before going to the supermarket. You may already do all of the steps from time to time, but they become more powerful if you do all of them all of the time. This plan comes from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Go Further with Food Plan

Include a variety of healthful foods from all of the food groups on a regular basis. Which ones? Visit the academy or Florida Department of Health. Consider the foods you have on hand before buying more at the store. That way, you don’t buy too much by mistake and watch it go to waste. Buy only the amount that can be eaten or frozen within a few days, and plan ways to use leftovers later in the week. Avoid buying foods you don’t need immediately just because they are on sale, especially if they are perishable. Be mindful of portion sizes. Eat and drink the amount that’s right for you. How do you know? Check out the USDA’s Choose My Plate. Continue to use good food safety practices so you avoid having old or contaminated food in the house. Get quick tips here . Find physical activities that you enjoy so you can be active most days of the week. If you need to learn more, consult a registered dietitian nutritionist. RDNs can provide sound, easy-to-follow personalized nutrition advice to meet your lifestyle, preferences and health-related needs.

For a thorough review the subject, visit the Broward County Nutrition and Fitness Task Force .