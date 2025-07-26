Bounty Killer Returns to Canada After 20 Years

SOUTH FLORIDA – Bounty Killer is scheduled to make his first appearance in Canada in 20 years on August 23rd, when he headlines the Oasis Music Festival.

The event is a joint production between Chystar Promotions and BMW Promo. It takes place at Markham Fairgrounds with Cham, Dexta Daps and Mr. Killa as supporting acts.

Colin “Iley Dread” Levy, a veteran of Canada’s dancehall-reggae scene, is part of the promotion team. He says Bounty Killer commands a lot of respect in Canada.

“It’s a major deal for dancehall/reggae lovers for multiple reasons. He has not been here in over 20 years, while his songs have been topping the charts. Plus, he is a well-respected mentor to countless pupils, including Vybz Kartel and Popcaan,” Iley Dread stated.

Known for hits such as Fed Up, Look and Sufferer, Bounty Killer’s United States visa was reinstated in March. It was revoked 15 years ago for unspecified reasons.

The 53 year-old artist made a triumphant return to the US stage in July at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York with a sold-out show that also featured Dexta Daps, Richie Stephens, Elephant Man, Mavado and Junior Reid.

Toronto has hosted major dancehall acts in the last 10 months. In October, Buju Banton did a sold-out show at the Scotiabank Arena. Skillibeng and Masicka have also performed recently in the city which has a large West Indian community.

Iley Dread, who was promoter for Bounty Killer’s previous show in Canada, expects a big turnout for his comeback show.

“A show like this will support the massive reggae and dancehall culture that is loved throughout the entire world. Toronto fans are hardworking people and very supportive of quality entertainment,” he said.