Bounty Killer Addresses False US Performance Rumors

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Grammy Award-winning dancehall artiste Bounty Killer, aka Rodney Price, OD recently secured his USA visa, which allows him to travel and perform stateside.

Fans in the US Diaspora have been waiting patiently for 15 years to see him perform live. That day will materialize soon. It however appears that unscrupulous persons are putting out misleading information on social media about his first performance stateside. These claims are false and unauthorized.

The dancehall superstar wants to say that he is NOT confirmed to perform at any concert in the USA right now.

The artist is happy to report that discussions with his management team and a booking agent are currently underway for his highly anticipated return to the performing stage in the USA.

Bounty is eager to perform for his many loyal fans, but no date is confirmed yet. He wants to thank his family, friends, manager Paul ‘Bankey’ Giscombe, and fans around the world. Your support during his musical journey means a lot to him. He is very grateful for your constant support.

All official announcements will be made via his verified Instagram page @grunggaadzilla or his publicity page @facevu.images.

Bounty will see you all soon. 

