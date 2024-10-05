by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Bounty Foundation, dancehall artist Bounty Killer’s charity organization, donated $10,000 to the family of Lieutenant Stitchie here on October 3. The funds will go toward medical expenses for the veteran deejay who suffered a brain hemorrhage in early September.

Bounty Killer and singer Richie Stephens presented the cheque to Sophia Laing, Stitchie’s wife, who disclosed that he is recovering steadily after surgery.

“The surgery was done and now he’s recovering, his eyes are open and when he hears familiar voices, he will use his eyes to follow the sound,” she said.

Shortly after news broke that Stitchie had suffered a life-threatening episode, his family set up a GoFundMe page, seeking $100,000 to fund his medical bills.

Bounty Killer told a gathering of music industry figures that Grammy winner Shaggy donated the funds to the Bounty Foundation which immediately reached out to Stitchie’s relatives. He described Stitchie as “an intellectual artist” who changed the dancehall scene through his witty lyrics.

“When we were little, when it come on to technical lyrics it was Lieutenant Stitchie and Professor Nuts, then came Papa San. When Stichie came with songs like Natty Dread, it taught us how to tell a story,” said Bounty Killer.

Released in 1987, Natty Dread was Stitchie’s second hit song. It was preceded by Wear Yuh Size, his breakthrough single which came out the previous year.

In the late 1980s, Stichie signed to Atlantic Records for which he recorded three well-received albums. He became a born again Christian in 1997 and has since released a number of gospel albums.

Bounty Killer launched his Bounty Foundation in 2018. He has donated beds to hospitals, as well as donated funds to ailing artists Tiger and Junior Byles.