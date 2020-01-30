Multicultural Agency, Aifos to Quarterback Parade for Super Bowl LIVe Caribbean Parade

Friday January 31st – “Caribbean Day” for Super Bowl LIVE

SOUTH FLORIDA – Miami, a melting pot of diverse cultures and home to Super Bowl LIV, the city is staged to receive hundreds of thousands of visitors, all here for a Super Bowl experience, Miami style.

With hundreds of event options to choose from over Super Bowl Weekend, few really hit the mark in showcasing what this beautiful city represents and the many unique attributes that make up what locals refer to as the “305”.

Super Bowl LIVE is a week-long fan fest, free of cost to guests of all ages. The festival features a Huddle Down Community Stage, Road to the 11th, Tailgate Town featuring a Culinary stage, water shows, an environmental village, evening parades, fireworks and so much more.

Friday January 31st is designated “Caribbean Day” and will consist of a mile long parade of the islands, showcasing the rich culture found across the great city.

The evening ends with a live concert, featuring J. Perry, Nu Deco Ensemble and Grammy Award Winning Producer, and Miami native, Walshy Fire.

“Having representation from some of the Caribbean nations that make up the diversity found in Miami was a must for the Host Committee when we started to plan the program. Those communities play such an integral role in what makes Miami unique and we are honored to be able to give them a stage to be recognized.” stated Randi Freemen, Vice President/Producer, Super Bowl LIVE Events.

The parade kicks off at 7pm and features, Bahamian Junkanoo and Moko Jumbies, Jamaican Fashion and Folk, Haitian RaRa and Dancers, and Trinidadian Steelpan and Carnival Costumes by Euphoria Mas and popular Miami Designer, Lila Nikole.

“As a multicultural agency operating in Miami, and representing #brandCaribbean, it was an honor to contribute to the Super Bowl LIVE program. The Caribbean community is an integral part of Miami culture and being included on the Super Bowl stage shows how our contributions are respected as being part of what makes Miami so special.” says Asa P. Sealy, CEO of Aifos Agency.

Join the Super Bowl Host Committee, The Rhythm Foundation and Aifos Agency for an evening packed of Caribbean culture and Super Bowl fun, Friday January 31st 2020.

Click here for more information about Super Bowl LIVE event experience .