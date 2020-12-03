Fab 5’s Frankie Campbell Reflects on The Bands Golden Anniversary

by Howard Campbell

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – It was supposed to be the year when the Fabulous 5 Inc celebrated its Golden Anniversary, but a devastating pandemic put a hold on their celebrations. The band’s November 29 virtual concert, original member Frankie Campbell admits, was bitter-sweet.

The event was streamed live from Little Little Theatre in Kingston and attracted 17,000 viewers. Though he is pleased with the response, Campbell also expressed disappointment.

“COVID-19 experience is proving to be the hardest period in Fab 5’s 50 years of existence. Not been able to work in any meaningful way has certainly put a lot of financial pressure on our very survival,” he said. “If a person’s earnings is cut by 50 to 60 per cent one can still manage, by cutting back on non-essential items, but to lose 95 per cent earnings, it is totally impossible to make ends meet. This is the position we are in.”

Campbell, who is also the band’s bassist, said there were big plans for 2020 including numerous shows in Jamaica and abroad. However, once the pandemic heightened in March, the global economy flattened, including the music industry.

Having played their first gig in 1970, Campbell and fellow original members Grub Cooper (drums, vocals) and Junior Bailey (guitar) are pleased to achieve a rare feat.

“It is with a great feeling of satisfaction and accomplishment that we embrace this milestone and we don’t take it for granted, as in the history of Jamaican bands only one other band based in Jamaica has achieved this feat and that is Byron Lee and the Dragonaires and one Jamaican band based in Florida, Inner Circle,” he stated. “The vibe in the band is still very good and the members are all rearing to get back on stage.”

Campbell disclosed that viewers from Jamaica, the Caribbean, United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Japan comprised most of the streaming viewers.

Fab 5 emerged during the live music explosion in Jamaica during the 1970s. They doubled as a show and recording unit, playing in hotels and clubs as well as backing American singer Johnny Nash on several songs from his 1973 hit album, I Can See Clearly Now.

In the 1970s, Fab 5 scored with easy-listening reggae hits like Come Back And Stay and Asking For Love. They hit their stride with a volley of soca songs during the 1980s including Yu Safe, Ring Road Jam, Jamaican Woman and All Night Party.