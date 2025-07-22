GRAND BAHAMA, Bahamas – The Bahamas Bonefishing Tournament series, a roving, four-islands tournament which kicked off at the Grand Lucayan in Grand Bahama, July 8-13, 2025, was a historic event and rounding success.

The top two angling teams and their guides became the first qualifiers for the Championship Tournament, which will be held October 21-26, in Black Point, Exuma. The next tournaments will take place in Andros, October 7-12, and Eleuthera, October 14-19, before the championship.

Championship Tournament

The high-level tournament took place in Grand Bahama last weekend. It followed the rules of the International Game Fishing Association. Eighteen of The Bahamas’ best anglers and guides competed for three full days of fishing.

The friends from Acklins, Crooked Islands, Andros, Abaco, Exuma, and Grand Bahama have a lot of experience. They have over 600 years of fishing and guiding experience combined. They welcomed the friendly but strong titles.

Emerging victorious with a total of 118 points were Omeko Glinton, a veteran angler and guide from Grand Bahama and Malachi Rolle, from Black Point, Exuma, who was the only novice in the Tournament. They were guided by David Tate, a veteran from Grand Bahama.

Second place finishers were awarded to veterans David Pinder from Grand Bahama and Abaco’s Paul Pinder, guided by Howard Thomas from Grand Bahama. They received a total of 97.5 points.

Third place finishers with a total of 89.5 points were Shawn Riley and Greg Roberts from Andros. They were guided by Joseph Thomas, from East End Grand Bahama.

Prescott Smith from Andros caught the biggest bonefish. It measured 24 inches long. Omeko Glinton caught the most fish, scoring 73 points.

“With approximately 700 islands and cays worth of wonders to explore, this event allows our visitors to tap directly into the natural beauty as well as the unique appeal of our destination.” Said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation, the Honourable I. Chester Cooper. “Only a month following their announcement, this tournament, as the first part of a continuing series, has provided a positive impact on the local community, creating genuine opportunities for Bahamians to build careers within the tourism industry. Across the length and breadth of our archipelago are scores of experiences that go beyond the day-to-day, experiences which are being made increasingly accessible. Through these events, we show how sustainable sportfishing is an enjoyable experience for our guests as well as a major support for the economic growth and strength of our islands.” “The Bahamas Government and the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation are committed to the flats and fly-fishing industry in The Bahamas and to growing our family island communities through this sport,” said the Deputy Prime Minister.

Economic Boost

The tournament series is expected to generate over $1 million in economic impact across the participating islands. Local hotels, fishing lodges, restaurants, shops, transport services, and guides will all benefit from more visitors. The series also helps build community and support sustainability. It does this by providing financial help and promoting local projects. This will aid the long-term growth of the fishing industry.

Event Sponsors

Assisting with the event were key event sponsors such as Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, which spearheads the event’s conservation initiatives, along with Jimmy’s Wines & Spirits, Yntegra Group, and Fly-Fishing Journeys, whose sponsorship and media support enhance both the tournament and its global visibility. Fishing lines used in the tournament were generously donated by Scientific Anglers and sunglasses were provided by Bajio.

The next upcoming tournament will take place on October 7 – 12, 2025, at Andros Island Bonefishing Club, Behring Point, Andros.

Anglers interested in participating or learning more about the tournament series can register at www.bahamas.com/bahamas-bonefishing-tournament-series.