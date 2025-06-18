Bonefishing Tournament Series Launch in The Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas – The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation has officially revealed the initiation of the 2025 Bonefishing Tournament Series. This event will feature beautiful, unspoiled flats on four islands: Grand Bahama, Andros, Eleuthera, with the final round taking place in Exuma.

Local anglers and those from the region and around the globe are again expected at this year’s tournament series. It begins in July and ends in October, further solidifying The Bahamas’ position as a top bonefishing destination. Each tournament will also emphasize sustainable fishing including catch-and-release practices.

“Bonefishing continues to grow as a specialized market that brings meaningful economic benefits across The Bahamas,” said the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “These tournaments have a lasting positive impact on the communities that host them and provide genuine opportunities for Bahamians to build careers within the tourism industry. Through these events, we show how sustainable sportfishing supports economic growth and strengthens our islands.”

Bonefishing Tournament Series Locations:

Grand Bahama Island : 8–13 July 2025, at the Grand Lucayan Resort

: 8–13 July 2025, at the Grand Lucayan Resort Andros Island : 7–12 Oct. 2025 at the Andros Island Bonefishing Club, Behring Point

: 7–12 Oct. 2025 at the Andros Island Bonefishing Club, Behring Point Eleuthera : 14–19 Oct. 2025 at Unique Village, Governor’s Harbour

: 14–19 Oct. 2025 at Unique Village, Governor’s Harbour Exuma: 21–26 Oct. 2025 the championship round, at Black Point Bonefishing Club and Emerald’s Inn, Black Point, Exuma

Rafique Symonette, Chairman of Tourism Development Corporation (TDC) said, “The fly-fishing industry is a $150 million industry with a myriad of opportunities for Bahamians. We must ensure Bahamian ownership in this space. The TDC stands ready to support Bahamian guides and new bonefish lodges.”

The tournament is expected to generate over $1 million in economic impact across the participating islands. Local hotels, fishing lodges, restaurants, retail shops, transportation providers and independent guides are all expected to benefit from increased visitor spend.

Additionally, the series supports community-building and sustainability efforts through targeted financial contributions and visibility for local initiatives, while contributing to the long-term growth of the fishing sector.

Complementing these efforts are key partners such as Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, which leads the event’s conservation initiatives, along with Jimmy’s Wines & Spirits, Yntegra Group, and Fly Fishing Journeys, whose sponsorship and media support enhance both the tournament and its global visibility. The tournament received a generous donation of fishing lines from Scientific Anglers.

Anglers interested in participating or learning more about the tournament series can register at www.bahamas.com/bahamas-bonefishing-tournament-series.