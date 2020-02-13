Bob Marley One Love Football Celebration

// // //

Bob Marley One Love Football Fun-Day Celebration Comes to Miramar on Sunday, February 16th at the Ansin Sports Complex, 10801 Miramar Blvd, Miramar from 4:00pm to 9:00 pm.

Hosted by Miramar Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers, and under the patronage of Jamaica’s Consul General Oliver Mair, the event will feature three friendly soccer games between the Reggae Girls Invitational Team, Masters and Celebrities from Jamaica and a team of locally based former National players and Celebrities.

