Bob Marley One Love Football Fun-Day Celebration Comes to Miramar

MIRAMAR – Reggae icon Bob Marley was an avid soccer player, whose love for the game drove him to play at every opportunity.

Even while on tour, the famed singer found time to participate in friendly scrimmages at the nearest park with members of his band.

After his passing, close friend and soccer executive Clive “Busy” Campbell, began the Bob Marley One Love Football Fun-Day in Jamaica to celebrate Marley’s birthday (February 6).

For the first time in its 38-year history, the celebration will be held in the USA, on Sunday, February 16 at the Ansin Sports Complex, 10801 Miramar Blvd, Miramar from 4:00pm to 9:00 pm.

Hosted by Miramar Commissioner Maxwell B. Chambers, and under the patronage of Jamaica’s Consul General Oliver Mair, the event will feature three friendly soccer games between the Reggae Girls Invitational Team, Masters and Celebrities from Jamaica and a team of locally based former National players and Celebrities.

One Love Honorees

In keeping with the “One Love” tradition, four individuals will be recognized for their outstanding community service.

This year’s honorees are:

Soccer promoter Mikey Barnes

Minister Tyrone “Papa San” Thompson

Educators Janet Morales, and Bruce Klassner

The Bob Marley One Love Football Celebration will also serve as a fundraiser for Commissioner Chambers’ Community Plus One water bill initiative. This program provides assistance to qualified residents who face a challenge in paying their water bill. The goal is to prevent disconnection of water to these residents in the City of Miramar.

Funds from the event will also benefit the Reggae Girlz Foundation and basic schools in Jamaica.

Celebrity Guests

A number of celebrities and entertainers have committed to participate including artist such as, Agent Sasco, Tony Curtis, Iba MaHr, Everaldo Creary of the NoMaddz, Tamarley, radio personality Pat Montague and Tanya A AKA Deja of 1170 WAVS Radio as well as former Reggae Boyz “Pepe” Goodison to name a few.

Mikey Mike and the WZPP crew will provide music and an entertaining half-time show is being planned.

Tickets are available online at www.caribtix.com or at Sam’s W.I. Grocery, Rainbow Variety Store, Junies Restaurant and Barbican Square. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Children’s ticket is $10 and is available at the gate only.