Bob MARLEY Documentary Available now online

Born into poverty in rural Jamaica, Bob Marley became a prophet for the world’s oppressed, preaching peace, love, and understanding with a universal language – song.

Now in 2020, the Marley family has rolled out a yearlong MARLEY75 commemorative series of events across all forms of media in celebration of the legendary cultural icon, on what would have been Marley’s seventy-fifth birthday.

360 is excited to announce that in honor of Bob Marley’s 75th birthday, the acclaimed documentary MARLEY will open in Virtual and Traditional Cinemas on July 31, 2020!

MARLEY features a combination of music concerts, documentary footage and interviews with Bob Marley, Ziggy Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Cedella Marley, Rita Marley, Chris Blackwell and more!

As part of this series of special events, audiences can see in virtual and traditional theaters a special re-release of MARLEY, in which Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald combines unheard tracks, unseen footage, and intimate interviews to paint a definitive portrait of the legendary artis and produced by Ziggy Marley, Steve Bing, and Charles Steel.

With each ticket purchase, recipients will receive an exclusive Ziggy Marley song download pack.

Additionally, all ticket purchases will be entered to win a grand prize package, including a yet to be released Bob Marley photo book, Marley vinyl and select other Marley merchandise.

Click here to watch and purchase a Ticket at “Virtual Cinema”.

Click below to watch the official trailer