Billboard Exclusive Stream of Julian Marley "As I Am" Album, and Video Premiere

NEW YORK – Carrying the iconic last name of Marley undoubtedly comes as a badge of honor that must be upheld not only in mental philosophy but in music legacy. The latter is an endeavor that GRAMMY nominated Julian Marley takes seriously with pride and humility.

Nearly a decade since his last studio album, the multi-talented accomplished musician and vocalist recently announced the January 25th release date of his fourth full length-album “As I Am”.

Since the divulgence, fans and music lovers have been gifted with instant racks via pre-releases and exciting visuals to keep their musical appetite satisfied in anticipation of the 17 tracks journey.

Ahead of its 1/25/19 worldwide release, on Thursday, January 24th, Billboard will give an exclusive stream of the entire album and the “Hey Jack” exclusive video premiere!

Following Julian Marley recent family reunion alongside his brothers Ziggy, Stephen, Ky-mani, and Damian Marley at the Welcome to Jamrock Cruise, renowned journalist Pat Meschino had the opportunity to talk with the reggae star and get one on one insight on the album’s inspiration.

The story will be told on Billboard website paired with its exclusive stream premiering at noon eastern time.

A Ghetto Youths International & Zojak World Wide release paired with esteemed executive producers, and producers Julian Marley, Damian Marley & Stephen Marley and executive producers Aaron Mahlfeldt & Zoe Espitia,

“As I Am” features collaborations with GRAMMY-winner and 5 times nominated Shaggy, winner Beenie Man among a host of other impressive artists

“The title means exactly what it says, ‘As I Am’. Each song is an expression from within, each feel represents who I am. I was inspired by GOD -life- love – family- people and the social issues we live in today and from ever since. Music is to gather the people under the umbrella of love and the love is in the music.” the GRAMMY nominated artist further related “Time is the master, we’re always working on music even though you don’t hear it. Music is a feeling and we don’t rush it. The public can expect something that’s not out there, a unique album tailored cut to uplift charge up and feel good.” – Julian Marley

“As I Am” album official digital release date is January 25th, 2019