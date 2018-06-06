Bahamas Flag Day Parade to Herald Independence Celebrations In South Florida
Bahamians in South Florida get ready to celebrate the country’s 45th Anniversary of Independence
FORT LAUDERDALE – The First ever Bahamas Flag Day Parade in South Florida, will highlight a myriad of activities being planned by the local Bahamian community to celebrate the country’s 45th Anniversary of Independence, July 10th.
The Flag Day Parade is set to take place July 7th with a caravan of cars that will parade through the streets from the BB&T Center, Sunrise, to Markham Park, 16001 W. State Road 84, in Sunrise, Florida, where a Bahamas Independence Picnic and Fun Day will take place beginning 11:00 a.m.
The Parade and Picnic are only a few of the activities that are being planned by a Bahamas Independence Committee headed by The Bahamas Consulate General’s Office for Florida.
In addition to some Consulate staff members, the committee also includes representatives from The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Florida; Bahamasair, the National Association of The Bahamas, The Bahamian American Federation of South Florida, and local Bahamians representing the leadership of churches, Bahamian organizations and businesses.
Although The Bahamas Flag Day is expected to be one of the top featured events, it will be preceded by a Bahamas ‘Junkanoo in June’ night, on Friday, June 29th at West Park, Florida, 3501 SW 56th Avenue.
The Junkanoo in June event will be the jump start to the month long events in July, and will set the pace for the cultural smorgasbord of events that will include Bahamian music, entertainment, dance, art and the country’s authentic cuisine.
A number of other events are still in the planning stage and will be announced later.
Bahamas Independence 2018 Scheduled Events for South Florida
- Saturday July 7th 2018 – 11:00 am
INDEPENDENCE PICNIC
Markham Park
16001 W. State Rd. 84, Sunrise Florida ($1.50 entrance per car)
- Sunday July 15th – 3:30 pm
INDEPENDENCE ECUMENICAL SERVICE
St. Agnes Episcopal Church
1750 NW 3rd Ave., Miami, FL 33136
- Saturday July 21st – 7:00 pm
NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF THE BAHAMAS SCHOLARSHIP GALA
Shula’s Hotel and Golf Club
6842 Main St., Miami Lakes, FL 33014
- Sunday July 22nd – 3:30 pm
NORTH FLORIDA BAHAMAS INDEPENDENCE SERVICE
All Nations Life Development Christian Church
862 SW Glenview Ct., Port St. Lucie, FL 34953
- Saturday July 28th – 12 noon to 12 midnight
THE ESSENCE OF THE BAHAMAS FESTIVAL
Bahamian Connection
4490 NW 2nd Ave. Miami FL
For more information on The Bahamas Independence events, call The Bahamas Consulate General’s Office Miami at 305-373-6295.
For more information on The Essence of The Bahamas Festival call 305-896-4568
