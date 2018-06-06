Bahamas Flag Day Parade to Herald Independence Celebrations In South Florida

Bahamians in South Florida get ready to celebrate the country’s 45th Anniversary of Independence

FORT LAUDERDALE – The First ever Bahamas Flag Day Parade in South Florida, will highlight a myriad of activities being planned by the local Bahamian community to celebrate the country’s 45th Anniversary of Independence, July 10th.

The Flag Day Parade is set to take place July 7th with a caravan of cars that will parade through the streets from the BB&T Center, Sunrise, to Markham Park, 16001 W. State Road 84, in Sunrise, Florida, where a Bahamas Independence Picnic and Fun Day will take place beginning 11:00 a.m.

The Parade and Picnic are only a few of the activities that are being planned by a Bahamas Independence Committee headed by The Bahamas Consulate General’s Office for Florida.

In addition to some Consulate staff members, the committee also includes representatives from The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Florida; Bahamasair, the National Association of The Bahamas, The Bahamian American Federation of South Florida, and local Bahamians representing the leadership of churches, Bahamian organizations and businesses.

Although The Bahamas Flag Day is expected to be one of the top featured events, it will be preceded by a Bahamas ‘Junkanoo in June’ night, on Friday, June 29th at West Park, Florida, 3501 SW 56th Avenue.

The Junkanoo in June event will be the jump start to the month long events in July, and will set the pace for the cultural smorgasbord of events that will include Bahamian music, entertainment, dance, art and the country’s authentic cuisine.

A number of other events are still in the planning stage and will be announced later.

Bahamas Independence 2018 Scheduled Events for South Florida

Saturday July 7th 2018 – 11:00 am

INDEPENDENCE PICNIC

Markham Park

16001 W. State Rd. 84, Sunrise Florida ($1.50 entrance per car)

Sunday July 15th – 3:30 pm

INDEPENDENCE ECUMENICAL SERVICE

St. Agnes Episcopal Church

1750 NW 3rd Ave., Miami, FL 33136

Saturday July 21st – 7:00 pm

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF THE BAHAMAS SCHOLARSHIP GALA

Shula’s Hotel and Golf Club

6842 Main St., Miami Lakes, FL 33014

Sunday July 22nd – 3:30 pm

NORTH FLORIDA BAHAMAS INDEPENDENCE SERVICE

All Nations Life Development Christian Church

862 SW Glenview Ct., Port St. Lucie, FL 34953

Saturday July 28th – 12 noon to 12 midnight

THE ESSENCE OF THE BAHAMAS FESTIVAL

Bahamian Connection

4490 NW 2nd Ave. Miami FL

For more information on The Bahamas Independence events, call The Bahamas Consulate General’s Office Miami at 305-373-6295.

For more information on The Essence of The Bahamas Festival call 305-896-4568