Board Leadership Transition at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum

PLANTATION – Island SPACE Caribbean Museum has announced a historic leadership transition with the election of Cleopatra Bauduy Moise as board president. In addition, Christina Brown was elected as vice president. This marks the first time a Haitian-American leader has assumed the presidency of the organization.

Elected Monday, April 27, 2026, Bauduy Moise and Brown represent a new generation of leadership for the South Florida-based cultural institution. Both are under the age of 45. As a result, they bring fresh perspective, energy and a shared commitment to advancing the museum’s mission of preserving and celebrating Caribbean heritage.

They succeed David Muir, the organization’s former board president and co-founder, who now serves as immediate past president.

Bauduy Moise and Brown will serve an initial two-year term. They will serve alongside longtime treasurer Leary Mullings of CrichtonMullings & Associates and Marcia Ward, a retired Broward library manager.

Their rise to leadership reflects both personal connection and proven commitment. Each discovered Island SPACE independently and quickly found a sense of belonging within the organization. Their early engagement evolved into active board service, where their leadership and initiative earned the confidence of fellow board members.

The transition also reflects the broader cultural makeup of the institution. While Executive Director and co-founder Calibe Thompson is Jamaican, the museum’s team is notably representative of the Haitian community. Two-thirds of its staff identify as Haitian, including key roles in operations, programming and volunteer coordination.

Leadership rooted in community and impact

“I’m honored to serve as board president of Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, a space that celebrates Caribbean culture and tells our stories unapologetically,” said Bauduy Moise. “My vision is to grow our impact, expand our reach, and ensure our heritage continues to inspire future generations.”

Bauduy Moise brings a strong background in communications and community engagement. She currently serves as director of communications and community engagement at HCA Florida Westside Hospital. She is also co-founder of My Native Tongue, a mobile language-learning platform. Her previous roles include leadership positions at Miami Children’s Museum and Chapman Partnership. In those roles, she focused on partnerships and community outreach.

A creative force in programming and audience engagement

“Through Island SPACE, I get to be in service to culture,” Brown said. “I’m excited to support the organization at a strategic level and help grow its legacy as a place where people can experience and learn about Caribbean culture.”

Brown, a Jamaican native, brings a multidisciplinary background in culinary arts, event production and community programming. She has led the development of large-scale cultural and community events. In addition, she built an events operation that produced more than 200 programs annually. Her work focuses on creating meaningful, engaging experiences that connect communities.

Positioning Island SPACE for the future

Under the leadership of Bauduy Moise and Brown, and with the continued stewardship of Executive Director Thompson, Island SPACE is entering a new phase of growth.

As funding landscapes shift, the organization is expanding its focus beyond traditional government grants to include private philanthropy, corporate partnerships and community-driven support. The new board leadership is encouraging deeper engagement through donations, memberships and institutional collaborations.

The organization is also seeking to expand its board and welcomes applications from individuals interested in supporting its mission.