Island SPACE Caribbean Museum Marks Five-Year Milestone at the FIYAH! Gala

FORT LAUDERDALE – On Sunday, October 26, 2025, nearly 300 guests gathered at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort. They came to mark a significant occasion: the fifth anniversary gala of Island SPACE Caribbean Museum. Themed Milestones: FIYAH! Fashion. Folklore. Future., the event was a vibrant fusion of theatrical spectacle, cultural pride, and formal gala elegance. It was all set against the backdrop of the Caribbean’s rich heritage.

Sponsors and Supporters: Making the Dream Possible

This milestone celebration was made possible by the generosity and commitment of numerous sponsors and supporters. These included Island TV, Broward County Cultural Division, Accordia Shipping, Our Fund, Clover, Broward Bar Association, Crichton Mullings, Visit Barbados, AARLC, Ocean 1, Comfort Care Nursing Professionals, Jamaica Tourist Board, City of Plantation Councilmember Louis Reinstein, Esq. and Adi Reinstein, Esq., Dr. Solanges Vivens, Florida Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association, and Working Together, P.C.

A Mission That Burns Bright

While the evening sparkled with glamour and high fashion, its heart was a clear and compelling mission. The primary goal was to ignite support for the future of the world’s only pan-Caribbean heritage museum.

Executive Director Calibe Thompson opened the program with a poignant reflection on the museum’s journey. It began as a humble pop-up and grew to a recognized, permanent institution dedicated to the shared heritage of English-, Spanish-, French-, and Dutch-speaking Caribbean communities.

The gala also marked the official launch of the museum’s ambitious $1 million capital campaign. The goal is strengthening operations and establishing a larger, long-term cultural complex. A moving video chronicled the museum’s impactful history and hopeful future. This set the tone for the evening’s passionate calls for support.

Hosts Papa Keith and President and Co-Founder David I. Muir, along with honoree Commissioner Hazelle P. Rogers, inspired attendees to give generously to sustain exhibitions, educational programming, and the dream of a permanent cultural home.

Responding to Crisis: Community and Commitment

The event occurred on the eve of Hurricane Melissa’s direct landfall on Jamaica. Keynote speaker Marlon A. Hill, Esq. addressed the looming devastation, passionately underscoring the importance of Caribbean self-determination. He emphasized the preservation of the region’s stories of resilience and survival within spaces of their own. His rousing call—“When I say FIYAH, you say More FIYAH!”—became the night’s unifying rallying cry.

In the gala’s closing moments, emerging board leaders Cleopatra Bauduy, Juli-Anne Lee, and Christina Brown appealed to guests. They asked for contributions of time, talent, and treasure toward shaping the museum’s next chapter.

In the aftermath, Island SPACE Caribbean Museum has become a collection point for relief supplies bound for the Caribbean. Additionally, they pledged to donate a portion of proceeds from their upcoming Rum Cake and Black Cake Festival to hurricane recovery efforts. The museum remains committed to supporting partner-led relief initiatives for the foreseeable future.

A Night of Caribbean Fire and Fantasy

FIYAH! transported guests into a fantastical Caribbean dreamscape, beginning with a dazzling red carpet where attendees arrived in couture inspired by Caribbean folklore.

The oceanfront cocktail hour featured live music by Melo Groove Steel Orchestra, mingling with costumed mimes and stiltwalkers portraying mythic figures. These included the MidRobber, La Sirène, and the Soucouyant. Guests enjoyed island-inspired appetizers, rum punch, a 360° photo booth, and a silent auction.

Inside, hosts Neki Mohan and Keith “Papa Keith” Walcott kept spirits high. The Delou Africa Dance Ensemble delivered a riveting blend of drumming and dance, accompanied by a fashion showcase from Tanya Marie the Designer. Her avant-garde looks brought Caribbean mythology to life.

The evening’s entertainment continued with vocalist LaVie performing in English, Creole, Portuguese, and Patois, followed by a trilingual spoken word collaboration—Clash of Cultures—by poets Inez Barlatier, Mori Taiye, and Frank!e Red Wordz.

DJ GQ closed the night, filling the dance floor with high-energy island classics.

Honoring Icons, Inspiring the Next Generation

Four distinguished trailblazers were awarded the inaugural Island SPACE ICON Awards. They included Broward County Commissioner Hazelle P. Rogers, Broward Bar Association Executive Director Braulio N. Rosa, Sant La Founder and Executive Director Gepsie M. Metellus, and Community Engagement Director for South Dade Kia of Miami Lesly Simon.

Touching tribute videos featuring remarks from family, colleagues, and friends before each honoree’s emotional acceptance speech. These speeches prompted standing ovations from the audience.

Looking Ahead: The Future Is FIYAH!

Milestones: FIYAH! was more than a celebration—it was a declaration of Caribbean excellence, unity, and a vision for the future. Guests left inspired, energized, and ready to champion the museum’s mission: ensuring that Caribbean culture, stories, and future will continue to shine for years to come.

View the gala magazine: islandspacefl.org/fiyahmag.

View photos from the event: facebook.com/share/p/17XXAEVPyu