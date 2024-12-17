Roseau, Dominica – Bleu Magic Rum, Dominica’s first premium rum, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with award-winning Bouyon artist Mr. Ridge, marking a pivotal moment in its journey to redefine the global rum scene. Together, Bleu Magic and Ridge will bring a bold, rebellious energy to rum enthusiasts worldwide, celebrating the vibrant culture and spirit of the Nature Island.

Bleu Magic, represents a new era for Caribbean rum. Inspired by the Maroons of Dominica—famed for their resilience and defiance against slavery—the rum embodies a “spirit of rebellion” rooted in history yet designed for modern tastes. As a Black-owned brand in an industry dominated by titans with little connection to the Caribbean region, save for its complex colonial past, Bleu Magic stands apart as an authentic export of Dominican heritage and craftsmanship.

Bouyon Artist of the Year

Enter Mr. Ridge, Caribbean Bouyon Artist of the Year and a cultural trailblazer who has taken Dominica’s unique Bouyon music to the world stage. Known for his infectious beats and boundary-pushing lyrics, Ridge disrupted the Caribbean music space in 2018 when he made his debut as an artist and has since then, captivated audiences from Dominica to Europe and beyond, making him the perfect ambassador for Bleu Magic.

“I think Bleu Magic and Ridge is a great partnership because we share a similar mission: to conquer the world and promote Dominica fully,” says Ridge. “It’s exciting to represent a locally-based product with such international appeal.”

Fresh from his Caribbean Music Award win in August 2024, Ridge’s influence keeps growing. He is introducing Bouyon to new audiences around the world. As Bleu Magic’s ambassador, he helps the brand connect with younger adults. This group values authenticity, quality, and cultural ties.

Rum production in the Caribbean is inextricably linked to the region’s colonial past and the transatlantic slave trade. The inspiration for Bleu Magic lies in the legacy of Dominica’s Maroons—enslaved Africans who escaped plantations and resisted oppression, carving out lives of freedom in the island’s rugged mountains.

Made at the Belfast Estate, where rum-making has thrived since the late 1800s, Bleu Magic respects this tradition. It also creates a bold new path. Its sleek branding, premium quality, and cultural connection aim to shift old perceptions of rum.

“We wanted to create a rum that captures the essence of Dominica—its wild beauty, its rebellious spirit, and its rich history,” says Elroy Harrow, brand manager for Bleu Magic. “With Ridge as our ambassador, we’re showing the world what the Caribbean has to offer—a premium, authentic product with global appeal.”

World Creole Music Festival Launch

Bleu Magic’s collaboration with Ridge highlights its ambition to take Dominica’s rum industry to new heights. The partnership started during Dominica’s Independence celebrations. The rum impressed VIP guests at the World Creole Music Festival. This festival is the biggest music event of the season. It draws Dominicans living abroad and regional influencers.

“Bleu Magic is one of Dominica’s best-kept secrets,” says Harrow. “But not for long. We’re ready to introduce the world to a premium rum that reflects the soul of our island—bold, authentic, and unapologetically rebellious.”

Bleu Magic Rum is more than a drink—it’s an experience that blends history, culture, and craftsmanship into every bottle. Discover the spirit of rebellion and join the movement as Bleu Magic brings Dominica to the world.