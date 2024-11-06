Wizkid and Bleu Magic: A Memorable Combination at the World Creole Music Festival

Roseau, Dominica – Following a pulsating weekend of international rhythms and global stars to include Afrobeats megastar Wizkid, Dominica’s World Creole music Festival (WCMF) lived up to its billing with amazing performances in the midst of curated cultural experiences, like no other in the world.

Launch of Rum, Bleu Magic-

This was the setting for the launch of the island’s first premium rum, Bleu Magic. It quickly became popular with festival-goers in the special Botanica-themed VIP lounge where the rum was displayed. Attendees quickly embraced Bleu Magic. Its ‘spirit of rebellion’ added to the excitement around Dominica’s newest export.

The brand has received approval from Wizkid, the famous Afrobeats artist. He performed on night 2 of the 3-day event. Wizkid is known for being a rebel in his own way. He discovered Bleu Magic while on the island. He really liked the light white rum mixed with coconut water. His enthusiasm for Bleu Magic was echoed by many festival visitors, including Dominicans from the Diaspora who were excited to be among the first to sample Bleu Magic. They expressed their eagerness to see the rum available in bars and events across the U.S., Europe and Africa.

“We’re thrilled with the response to Bleu Magic,” says Elroy Harrow, Brand Director. “To see such an overwhelming reaction from not only locals but also from the international community, including someone as influential as Wizkid, is a sign that this rum is ready to take the global stage.”

World Creole Music Festival Product Placement

Bleu Magic’s appearance at WCMF marked a defining moment for the brand, positioning it as a premium choice for rum connoisseurs. The exclusive VIP lounge at the festival, known for clientele with a discerning palette, saw Bleu Magic quickly become the drink of choice, impressing with its smooth flavor profile and a distinctive taste that celebrates Dominica’s rich rum-making heritage.

Launch Coordinator Ayodele Andrew says she was impressed with how quickly patrons took to a liking of the rum. “The general consensus is that the rum was expected to be harsh but the smooth flavour and refreshingly light after taste was a pleasant surprise for many.”

Bleu Magic made its debut at The Realm, a popular spot for locals and visitors. It was added to the drink menu at Dorne Bar. This bar is managed by NexConnex, known for their event planning. They also created the VIP Experience at World Creole music Festival with Radiance Productions. Bleu Magic’s addition to their beverage menu further solidifies the rum’s place in Dominica’s nightlife scene. Its growing popularity with patrons is a testament to the quality and cultural significance that Bleu Magic brings to the table.

“The taste was smooth and the bottle looks great! Fitting our decor perfectly,” said Realm Owner, Ian Edwards.

A First for Dominica

Produced in Dominica, Bleu Magic is more than just a rum—it represents a movement. As the first Black-owned premium rum from the island, the brand wants to showcase local craftsmanship and heritage. It also aims to celebrate vibrant Caribbean culture. At the same time, it caters to a global audience with refined tastes. Crafted at Belfast Estate, it stands on over 100 years of rum-making tradition. Inspired by the fiercely proud Maroons of Dominica, this rum is an invitation to embrace the untamed spirit within. The spirit of Rebellion.

It’s a proud moment for Dominica, an island celebrating 46 years of independence; and for Dominicans around the world who are excited to support a local product on the global market-raising a glass of this Dominican treasure at bars and events worldwide.

Currently the rum is available in Dominica at The Realm, Secret Bay Resort, Fort Young Hotel, InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa, Pirates Duty Free Store, Luxury Emporium Duty Free Store at Douglas Charles Airport and S-Mart Supermarket.

With this successful launch, Bleu Magic is ready to share the spirit of Dominica with the world. The brand will showcase the island’s rich heritage and fine craftsmanship to rum lovers everywhere.