Meet the Black-owned Family Dental Practices Serving the Underserved in South Florida

MIAMI – Phanord & Associates, P.A., a leading black-owned family dental practice, has been providing exceptional oral care for over three decades. Established in June 1988, this trusted dental practice is led by Dr. Roger Phanord, a University of Florida College of Dentistry doctoral graduate.

The practice has expanded to include his twin sons, Dr. Kevin and Dr. Kyle Phanord, who are also UF College of Dentistry graduates.

Fostering Healthy Smiles

Devoted to serving the community, Phanord & Associates, P.A., prioritizes fostering healthy smiles that last a lifetime in a caring and clean environment, ensuring everyone feels safe during their dental visits.

The practice offers a wide range of general dentistry services, including comprehensive exams, implants, cosmetics, fillings, and more, utilizing cutting-edge technology such as 3-D X-rays and digital scans to ensure precise diagnostics and treatment. Moreover, stringent sanitation protocols are in place, adhering to COVID-19 safety measures.

The practice welcomes all patients from different backgrounds and their staff speaks several languages, including Spanish, Creole, and French. “At Phanord & Associates, P.A., we are committed to providing the community with the exceptional oral care they deserve,” said Dr. Kevin Phanord.

” We encourage everyone to prioritize their dental health and visit Phanord & Associates for all their dental care needs,” added Dr. Kyle Phanord.

Missionary Trips

The Phanord family’s commitment to providing oral health care to the underserved expands beyond South Florida. Each year, the family takes a missionary trip outside the United States. This beloved and unique family dentistry business, Phanord & Associates, P.A., is committed to changing lives one smile at a time.