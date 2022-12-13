How to Get Through Hard Times with the Help of God

Introduction: Rely on God

When life gets tough, it can be easy to rely on our own strength to get us through. But what happens when our own strength isn’t enough? That’s when we need to rely on God.

In Proverbs 3:5, we are told to rely on God with our whole sincerity and not with our own understanding: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.”

Believe it or not, every one of us has a purpose that only God can fulfill. Even when we can’t see it here, He has a plan for us. And His will is always perfect, even when it doesn’t make sense to us in the moment.

So when you’re feeling lost or alone, remember that you can always rely on God. He will never leave you or forsake you. And He will always lead you in the right direction, according to His perfect will.

Meaning of Trusting God

When life gets hard, it can be difficult to trust that God has a plan. After all, if he really cared about us, wouldn’t He make things easier? But the truth is that God does have a plan for us, even when things are tough. And when we trust him, we can find strength and comfort in knowing that he is in control.

So, what does it mean to trust God? To trust God is to have faith in Him and His plan for our lives. It means believing that He is good and that He loves us unconditionally. It means surrendering our worries and trusting that He will take care of us even when we can’t see it ourselves.

When we trust God, we can find peace here in our hearts in the midst of chaos. We can have peace of mind knowing that He has everything under control.

Why Does God Allow Us to Experience Hard Times

When we face adversity, such as the loss of a loved one, it can be difficult to understand why God is allowing us to go through it. It will never be easy to check this and find the right words to describe the pain. We may question His goodness and wonder why He doesn’t just protect us from all the pain and suffering in the world. But the truth is that God uses hard times to help us grow and mature in our faith. He allows us to experience difficult things so that we can learn to rely on Him more, trust Him more, and grow closer to Him.

God doesn’t promise us a life free from trials and tribulations. In fact, He tells us that we will have troubles in this world (John 16:33). But He also gives us the promise of His presence during those times. He doesn’t leave us alone to face our difficulties but walks with us through them. And because of His great love for us, He always has a purpose for our pain.

How to Get Through Hard Times with the Help of God

When life gets tough, it can be tempting to give up or go through the motions without any real joy. So how can we get through hard times with the help of God? Here are a few things to keep in mind when you’re struggling and looking for God’s guidance:

Pray for guidance.

Talk to God about what you are going through and ask for His help. He will give you the strength and wisdom you need to get through whatever you are facing. Be specific in your prayers and honest about your feelings.

Read the Bible.

Another way to get through hard times with the help of God is by reading His Word. The Bible is full of stories of people who faced difficult situations, and God was always there to help them. As you read, look for verses that apply to your situation and meditate on them. Let God’s Word speak into your life and give you peace and hope.

Look on the bright side.

No matter how dark and cold life may seem, there is always a light at the end of the tunnel. It’s helpful to remember while we approach hard times that the Lord is by our side. He will never leave us or forsake us. He knows what we are going through, and therefore he can help make our situation better.

Help others

One of the best ways to forget about your own problems is to help someone else with theirs. When you take the focus off of yourself, it’s amazing how much better you’ll feel. It doesn’t mean that you are running away from your problems, but you will tend to learn how to face your own obstacles.

Trust in God

Trusting in God is the best way to get through tough times. When we trust in God, we are placing our faith in Him. He will never leave us or forsake us. Deuteronomy 31:6 states, “Be strong and of good courage, do not fear nor be afraid of them; for the Lord your God, He is the One who goes with you. He will not leave you nor forsake you.”

We need to have faith that God will help us through our trials and tribulations.

Conclusion: God is Always With Us

No matter what challenges life presents, we can always find solace in the knowledge that God is with us. He is always there to guide us. Even when it feels like the whole world is against us, God is always on our side. He is there to comfort us in our times of need and to give us strength when we are weak. He is our constant source of hope and encouragement.

When we feel alone, we can always turn to God for guidance. His love for us is everlasting.

Our only requirement is to ask for help and have faith. A prayer is a powerful tool that can help us get through anything. So don’t be afraid to reach out to God when you’re feeling lost, because He will always guide you back to the path of light.